PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. -- The Calvert County Board of Education is accepting applications for the Citizen Advisory Committee (CAC). The CAC provides a means for taking an active role in public education. The committee reports directly to the Board of Education and serves in an advisory capacity. It conducts studies in areas of concern to the Board, provides community insight into pending policies and Board decisions, and discusses a variety of issues affecting school system operations. The work of the committee is done in accordance with Policy #1210 and the corresponding procedures.