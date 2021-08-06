New Marshall BoG Members Sworn-In, Hear Updates On Presidential Search

Appointed by West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, James C. “Chad” Pennington was named as a new member last month. Pennington is a former Marshall University standout and New York Jets professional football player. He currently coaches high school football in Lexington, Kentucky. Other new board members are Alyssa Parks, a senior and student government association president who will represent students, and Dr. Robin C. Riner, professor of anthropology, who will serve as the faculty representative.