The Albany Technical College (ATC) Dental Assisting Program will hold a class of 2021 pinning ceremony on Thursday, July 29, beginning at 3:00 p.m., in the Logistics Education Center (LEC) auditorium Building on the campus of ATC. Each graduate will come forth when their name is called and be pinned and receive certificates allowing their family to enjoy in the moment as well. The graduates will then take the Dental Assistants Oath.