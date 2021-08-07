Special Weather Statement issued for Allen, Huntington, Wabash, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 03:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Allen; Huntington; Wabash; Wells A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Allen, central Wabash, Huntington and north central Wells Counties through 345 AM EDT At 313 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northeast of Wabash, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Huntington, Wabash, Andrews, Markle, Aboite, Roanoke, Zanesville, Lagro, Uniondale, Ijamsville, Bowerstown, Servia, Bracken, Goblesville, Urbana, Speicherville, Laketon, Mahon, Bippus and Rolling Hills. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 near mile marker 0, near mile marker 3, and between mile markers 7 and 8. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 282 and 301. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH