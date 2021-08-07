More than 100 gather for service to dedicate historical marker describing Jim Crow lynchings in Rowan County
SALISBURY — Truth-telling is dangerous, North Carolina Poet Laureate Jaki Shelton Green said Friday. But a focus on truth gathered around 125 people at Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church for the opening service of “Truth Be Told,” which features two days of events surrounding the dedication of a historical marker that memorializes six Rowan County lynching victims.www.salisburypost.com
