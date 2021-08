Area golf results

Adam Duncan, Liberty, senior: Duncan closed out a fantastic high school career, finishing tied for 15th with an even-par 72 at the CIF Southern California Regional Golf Championships at Brookside Golf Course in Pasadena on June 15. The solid showing followed a 73 at the South Yosemite Conference tournament and a third-place finish at the Southern Section tournament earlier in the month. At the SoCal Regional, Duncan’s consistent day included 13 pars, three birdies, a bogey and a double bogey. He started playing with two pars, then birdied the third, a 440-yard par 4, to temporarily move to 1-under for the tournament. A two-time All-Area first-team selection, Duncan was was fourth in the SWYL (75.43) and shot a 73 at section championships in 2019.