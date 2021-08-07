Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego County, CA

Community food assistance extended on two fronts

By Laura Groch
sandiegouniontribune.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo agencies are offering extended benefits to fight hunger and increase nutrition in San Diego’s families. Feeding San Diego has launched the Together Tour to bring more large-scale food distributions to sites throughout San Diego County. These are open to anyone in need. All clients of the drive-thru distribution will receive about 50 pounds of food, including dry goods, produce and a frozen meat protein. The food distribution tour started Friday at Emmanuel Faith Church in Escondido. Upcoming distributions are:

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
City
San Ysidro, CA
City
National City, CA
Escondido, CA
Society
City
Escondido, CA
Escondido, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Government
San Diego County, CA
Society
Escondido, CA
Health
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
City
Chula Vista, CA
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
City
Fallbrook, CA
City
San Marcos, CA
City
Carlsbad, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nutrition#Food Distribution#Vegetables#Charity#The Together Tour#Emmanuel Faith Church#Palomar College#Southwestern College#The Shoppes At Carlsbad#American Red Cross Wic#San Ysidro Health Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Charities
Related
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Time's Up board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo scandal

(CNN) — Time's Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position at the women's rights organization after it came to light that she reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan. "We hold ourselves accountable. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy