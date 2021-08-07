Community food assistance extended on two fronts
Two agencies are offering extended benefits to fight hunger and increase nutrition in San Diego’s families. Feeding San Diego has launched the Together Tour to bring more large-scale food distributions to sites throughout San Diego County. These are open to anyone in need. All clients of the drive-thru distribution will receive about 50 pounds of food, including dry goods, produce and a frozen meat protein. The food distribution tour started Friday at Emmanuel Faith Church in Escondido. Upcoming distributions are:www.sandiegouniontribune.com
