Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packed Democratic primary looms for Pennsylvania Senate seat

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state’s first Black and first openly gay senator. A suburban anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women’s group.

And, as of Friday, a former Marine who drew national attention by beating Donald Trump’s choice to get to Congress and whom President Joe Biden once said reminds him of his late son.

Democrats see one of their best chances to gain ground in the Senate during next year’s midterms as flipping the seat of retiring Republican Pennsylvania Sen. Pat Toomey. But first the party will have to endure a potentially bruising primary with a bumper crop of compelling political figures who don’t break neatly down along the moderates-versus-progressives divide that has defined other high-profile races this year.

“Pennsylvania is a critical pickup if Democrats are going to maintain control of the Senate,” said Kelly Dietrich, a former Democratic fundraiser and founder of the National Democratic Training Committee, which helps prepare candidates for races around the country. “Whoever wins the primary needs to be viable winning statewide, and I think there are several good, qualified candidates.”

Biden was born in Pennsylvania and won it by about 80,000 votes last year, reclaiming the key swing state for Democrats after a surprising 2016 loss was key in sending Trump to the White House. State politics has been even more contested — with both parties trading off advances in the statehouse and in the U.S. Senate. The Republican senatorial primary is almost as packed as the Democrats’ and includes Sean Parnell, a former Army Ranger and friend of Donald Trump Jr.’s.

Democratic Rep. Conor Lamb, a former federal prosecutor, . His victory in a 2018 special election became a symbol of hope for Democrats who were still reeling from losing white working-class voters to Trump — and helped preview his party’s takeback of the House.

Lamb campaigned then with Biden, who likened Lamb to his son Beau, who died of a brain tumor in 2015. The pair share many of the centrist values championed by the Democratic establishment — which has helped moderates win several much-watched races this year, including .

Lamb has embraced some progressive positions, saying he’d back scrapping the 60-vote minimum threshold to advance most major Senate legislation and support organized labor rights. VoteVets, which promotes progressive veterans, is behind his bid, according to former Pennsylvania Rep. Patrick Murphy, who is a key fundraiser for the group.

But Lamb has challengers from the left. , a 6-foot-8 (2-meter-tall) former mayor and unsuccessful 2016 Senate candidate, has staked out a lane as a progressive populist and made himself a national media regular.

The race also features 31-year-old , who has been endorsed by the Working Families Party and, like Fetterman, supports some top progressive positions, including a $15-per-hour federal minimum wage and canceling all federal student debt.

Also in the Democratic field for next May’s primary is , chair of the board of commissioners in Montgomery County, one of the well-off Democratic suburbs where women have led the drive away from the Republican Party. Arkoosh has been endorsed by EMILY’s List, which promotes female candidates who support abortion rights.

The primary could come down to geography more than ideology. The east-west political divide in Pennsylvania runs as deep as the chasm between fans of the NFL’s Steelers and Eagles. Meanwhile, the cities of Philadelphia and Pittsburgh are no longer the only Democratic powerhouses in the state as suburban voters have moved to the left and shown up in big numbers during recent cycles.

Lamb, 37, hails from western Pennsylvania, as does the 51-year-old Fetterman, the former, longtime mayor of impoverished Braddock, a tiny steel town just outside Pittsburgh where three-fourths of the residents are Black. Arkoosh and Kenyatta are from the Philadelphia area to the east.

Voters in the Philadelphia metropolitan area make up 50% of the overall Democratic primary electorate, and suburban Democrats now outnumber those living in the city limits. That high concentration of Democrats around Philadelphia would give local candidates a boost — unless Arkoosh and Kenyatta split that vote.

The could leave Lamb in a better position. His district, with a healthy swath of suburbs and a moderate profile, could give Lamb an edge in the more populous suburbs, said Erie County Democratic Party Chair Jim Wertz.

“It becomes a bit more complicated for John Fetterman, who by most accounts would be considered a front-runner,” Wertz said, noting Fetterman’s campaign fundraising advantage. The lieutenant governor reported having a campaign bank account with as of June 30, more than any other candidate, including the $1.8 million in cash on hand Lamb had then.

“Lamb’s congressional district is a tough district and in many ways a bit more representative of the statewide electorate,” Wertz added.

Lamb’s district also includes the more Democratic northern Pittsburgh suburbs of Allegheny County while encompassing Beaver County, where Democratic registration tops Republicans’, though Trump carried the county by a commanding 18 percentage points.

The area’s rich natural gas reserves are a point of Democratic division. More liberal candidates lean away from petroleum-based energy sources, and those who are more moderate, including Lamb and Biden, support the industry.

Pennsylvania pollster Terry Madonna said Lamb’s position on energy could draw support from pro-Trump Democrats.

“These conservative, blue-collar Democrats are not culturally liberal. Don’t touch their guns,” Madonna said. “But they may support Lamb for his natural gas stance.”

That’s not a terribly large pool, though. Eight percent of Pennsylvania voters who backed Biden in 2020 said they supported Trump in 2016, according to an AP VoteCast survey of statewide voters.

The more pressing question may be whether a candidate with a more moderate profile can appeal to younger Democrats, whose ranks have swelled in the suburbs in recent years, said Joe Foster, the Democratic Party chair for Montgomery County, Arkoosh’s home turf.

Lamb’s position on gun control — he supports expanded background checks for gun purchases but has said new restrictions are unnecessary — may not wow younger voters. He also personally opposes abortion but supports keeping the right to the procedure in place. And Lamb also opposed Democrat Nancy Pelosi’s election as House speaker in 2019.

“He voted against Nancy Pelosi,” Foster said, “and there are people here who remember that.”

___

Beaumont reported from Des Moines, Iowa.

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Conor Lamb
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Pat Toomey
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#State Senate#Democratic Voters#Ap#The U S Senate#Harvard#Legislature#First Black#Marine#Republican#The White House#Army#The Republican Party#Steelers#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsMyStateline.com

Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution Monday envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
St. Joseph Post

Blunt votes with Dems; Biden's $1T bill advances

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate moved closer to passing a $1 trillion infrastructure package Saturday after lawmakers from both parties came together and voted to clear a key procedural hurdle. More votes will be needed before Senate passage of one of President Joe Biden’s top priorities. The measure would provide...
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: What Biden, Schumer, McConnell, Sinema and Portman learned from BIF

BREAKING: Treasury Secretary JANET YELLEN weighs in on Congress’ handling of the debt ceiling. “In recent years Congress has addressed the debt limit through regular order, with broad bipartisan support,” Yellen said in a statement. “In fact, during the last administration, Democrats and Republicans came together to do their duty three times. Congress should do so again now by increasing or suspending the debt limit on a bipartisan basis.”
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Next Face of the Democratic Party

Sometime in the not-so-distant future, probably after next year’s midterm elections, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will announce that she’s stepping down. Her top deputies, Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, aspire to her job, but they’re also in their early 80s, and most Democrats in and out of Congress are counting on them to step aside too. Of course, they all have stock responses denying that anyone is ever going anywhere.
Congress & CourtsPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The latest Democratic feud to watch

TARMAC FEVER SWEEPS THE SENATE FLOOR — It’s about time. After months of haggling, the chamber is expected to pass the BIF today at 11 a.m., then move fairly quickly to consider Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget resolution. Majority Leader CHUCK SCHUMER indicated late Monday night that he thought both sides would agree to forgo the 50 allowable hours of debate. That would allow the chamber to start their vote-a-rama today and get out of town ASAP.
Clarion, PAClarion News

Republican senate hopefuls speak in area

Four Republican candidates seeking their party's 2022 nomination for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Pat Toomey recently visited the area and gave GOP audiences a preview of their campaigns. Kathy Barnette. Kathy Barnette says she has two good reasons for running for the U.S. Senate, her children. "They...
Politicssandiegouniontribune.com

Wisconsin governor vetoes GOP bills to restrict absentees

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a series of bills Tuesday passed by the state’s Republican-controlled Legislature that would have imposed new restrictions on absentee ballots in the key battleground state. The Democrat also said two Wisconsin counties should not comply with subpoenas to turn over ballots and...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

Democrats running for Toomey’s Pa. Senate seat could be chosen by location, not agenda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania already had a full lineup of Democrats wanting to join the U.S. Senate: A heavily tattooed lieutenant governor who looks more like a nightclub bouncer than the holder of an advanced degree from Harvard. A young upstart in the Legislature trying to become the state’s first Black and first openly gay senator. A suburban anesthesiologist endorsed by a powerful women’s group.
Washington StateTexas Monthly

Inside the Texas Democratic Legislators’ Hectic Month in Washington, D.C.

State representative Carl Sherman sat in the last row of the private charter jet, brooding about having to miss celebrating his wedding anniversary for the first time in 34 years. He was bound for Washington, D.C., with 50 other Democratic legislators, making a risky, high-profile attempt to derail a voter-restriction bill they regarded as voter suppression. Without a quorum in the Texas House—which requires 100 of its 150 members to be present to conduct business—the Republican-led chamber would stand idle. Stay gone for 26 days and the special legislative session, which Greg Abbott had convened in early July, would draw to a close.
Congress & CourtsThe Guardian

US Senate passes giant $1tn bipartisan infrastructure bill

The US Senate passed a giant new bipartisan infrastructure bill on Tuesday morning, with 19 Republicans joining the entire Democratic caucus in helping to get the bill over the finish line. It was a key affirmation of Joe Biden’s strategy to push bipartisanship in his legislative agenda and the White...
Wilkes-barre, PAPosted by
Times Leader

Senate aspirant Lamb brings campaign to WB

WILKES-BARRE — Two days after announcing a run for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat, Rep. Conor Lamb brought his campaign to the Wyoming Valley on Sunday afternoon. Lamb, 37, who represents a suburban Pittsburgh district, drew on the economic parallels between his blue collar hometown and the coal region during a meet-and-greet with local Democratic supporters at Bank + Vine in downtown Wilkes-Barre, fresh off a cross-commonwealth tour that included stops in Erie, Coudersport and Scranton.
Pittsburgh, PAButler Eagle

Lamb enters U.S. Senate primary

U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, D-17th, said Friday he is running for Pennsylvania's open Senate seat, joining a crowded Democratic field in one of the nation's most competitive races. Lamb is seeking the nomination to replace outgoing GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. Lamb, a former Marine and federal prosecutor, rose to political prominence three years ago when he beat a Donald Trump-backed Republican in a special election that foreshadowed the 2018 Democratic takeover of the House.
Macomb County, MIDetroit News

Wozniak wins GOP primary for Macomb County state Senate seat

Republican state Rep. Douglas Wozniak will face off against Democrat Martin Robert Genter in a special election to decide a GOP-leaning state Senate seat for Macomb County. Wozniak was the top vote getter among seven GOP candidates in the race, earning 35.7% of the vote, while state Rep. Pamela Hornberger of Chesterfield Township finished second with 29.5%. Former Macomb County sheriff candidate Terence Mekosk ended up woth 20.8% of the vote.
Ohio StatePosted by
Madison365

Shontel Brown wins Ohio Democratic special primary

(CNN) — Cuyahoga County Council member Shontel Brown won the Democratic special primary in Ohio’s 11th Congressional District Tuesday night. Brown’s defeat of Nina Turner, the former state senator and close ally of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, is a flexing of the Democratic establishment’s muscle, after South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn and the Congressional Black Caucus stepped in to campaign for Brown.
Fayette County, OHRecord-Herald

Carey wins primary for House seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After the stinging defeat of one of his endorsed congressional candidates in Texas last week, former President Donald Trump’s sway as a kingmaker among Republicans was validated in central Ohio’s 15th Congressional District, where his candidate Mike Carey won a hotly contested GOP primary on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy