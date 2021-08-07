Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

AP PHOTOS: Belarus political prisoners, from teen to retiree

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Human rights activists describe the political repression taking place in Belarus as its worst since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s purges during the 1930s.

Authorities have waged a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent in the year since President Alexander Lukashenko won a sixth term in an election that the opposition and the West saw as a sham. In response to mass protests, police arrested more than 35,000 people and beat thousands of demonstrators.

Belarusians from across society in the ex-Soviet nation that Lukashenko has ruled with an iron fist since 1994 have faced detention for voicing their discontent with the authoritarian leader’s long rule. The 608 people that human rights groups name as political prisoners include students, doctors, journalists, industrial workers, retirees and others from all walks of life.

MIKITA ZALATAROU

The 17-year-old from the city of Gomel was sentenced in February to 4 1/2 years in a juvenile prison colony for taking part in protests.

Zalatarou and two of his friends were arrested a day after the presidential election on charges of throwing Molotov cocktails at police during a protest in the city. He denied the charges.

During the trial, Zalatarou, who has epilepsy, said he was denied medication and beaten in prison. The nation’s top state investigative agency, the Investigative Committee of Belarus, which has law enforcement authority for pre-trial criminal proceedings., rejected the demand by Zalatarou’s father for a probe into the beating.

“They are killing him by denying him medicines,” the father, Mikhail Lapunou, said. “They give them to him on one out of two days, and he needs them every morning and every evening. If he doesn’t receive them, his condition worsens, his brain cells die.”

VOLHA ZALATAR

The 38-year-old mother of five children between the ages of 4 and 17 has been in custody since March awaiting trial on charges of creating an “extremist organization.” She was arrested on the streets when she was taking her 10-year-old daughter to music school. She could face seven years in prison, if convicted.

After the August 2020 presidential election in Belarus, Zalatar moderated a local group on a messaging app in the town of Zhdanovichy and organized concerts, parties and walks. Investigators said the activities were “unsanctioned mass gatherings.”

Zalatar’s husband spent 10 days in jail for displaying the Belarusian opposition’s red and white flag in the window of their apartment.

“Despite the high walls and barred windows I feel free,” Zalatar wrote in a letter from prison. “I believe that everything will be fine with our family and with our country. I have got a unique experience and met some extraordinary people.”

YAUHEN HOVAR

The 42-year-old Hovar was sentenced in February to 2 1/2 years in prison for organizing a strike at the metal plant where he worked and a street protest in the eastern city of Zhlobin

A week after the election, he and other workers from the BMZ steel plant blocked a road to protest vote-rigging and violence against protesters.

Hovar helped stage an industrial action at the plant and was among the workers who called for a nationwide strike.

ANDREI LIUBETSKI

The 47-year-old plastic surgeon has been in custody since May on accusations of insulting the president.

Liubetski has worked in a children’s hospital in the capital, Minsk, for 18 years. If convicted, he could receive a five-year sentence.

During the mass demonstrations triggered by Lukashenko’s reelection, Liubetski volunteered to provide medical attention for protesters who were beaten by police. He also criticized authorities on Facebook, calling for corruption, abuse of power and political repression to end.

“This government is already dead,” Liubetski he wrote on Facebook. “All those who were involved in falsifications, abuses and other crimes should better prepare their guilty plea.”

The doctor’s wife fled Belarus with the couple’s four children.

ALANA GEBREMARIAM

The 24-year-old student activist was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison last month for organizing a student strike.

Gebremariam, who led the Association of Belarusian Students, was arrested in October along with dozens of others following a wave of student strikes across the country. She was accused of “organizing actions that rudely violate public order.”

“A great force is hidden inside each of us, and it will eventually knock down all obstacles in the way of changes,” Gebremariam said in a Facebook post shortly before her arrest. “A desire for freedom and justice can’t be locked or taken away. That force is always inside us – in every word, every step and every thought.”

DZIANIS MARUSEVICH

The 26-year-old former member of Belarus’ national karate team is serving a four-year prison sentence for taking part in protests.

Marusevich was one of thousands of Belarusian athletes who supported the post-election protests. He was arrested in September and accused of throwing pieces of asphalt at police officers and kicking a police vehicle during a protest in Brest, a city on Belarus’ border with Poland.

“I couldn’t stand aside when I saw girls and elderly people kneeling before police and pleading not to beat them because they aren’t enemies,” Marusevich wrote in a letter to his mother.

His mother, Liudmila Marusevich, said she saw police in Brest use stun grenades to disperse demonstrators who came out to protest the disputed election results that showed Lukasenko with 80% of the vote.

MARYNA ZOLATAVA

The 43-year-old chief editor of Belarus’ most popular media outlet, Tut.by, is one of 29 journalists currently serving prison sentences or in custody awaiting trial.

Before authorities shut down Tut.by and arrested Zolatava in May, she had turned the online portal into the most widely read news source in Belarus, reaching an estimated 62% of the country’s population.

Zolatava, a married mother of two teenagers who is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most talented journalists, was arrested along with 14 other Tut.by journalists. They are accused of tax evasion and face up to 12 years in prison, if convicted.

“We were deeply impacted by what we learned about torture,” Zolatava said about police abuses of the protest detainees in an interview published shortly after last year’s election. “Law enforcement officers were treating people in a cruel and humanless way. We saw violence causing shock and fear, but we also saw masses of people coming together and helping each other, and that gives energy.”

YUZEF NIAMERA

The 63-year-old retiree from the city of Grodno was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison after he stepped in to protect a woman from being beaten by police.

He took part in a September protest in the city near Poland’s border which police dispersed with stun grenades and clubs. During the crackdown, he pushed police officers beating a woman with truncheons.

Niamera, who cared for his 91-year-old mother before his arrest and imprisonment, was convicted of “violence against police” and “rude violation of public order.”

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lukashenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Political Prisoners#Prison#Political Repression#Ap#Kyiv#Belarusians#Ex Soviet#Bmz#Dzianis Marusevich
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
ProtestsTrumann Democrat

Hundreds in Warsaw protest political repression in Belarus

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Hundreds of people, among them many Belarusians living in exile in Poland, marched Sunday in Warsaw to protest political repression in neighboring Belarus — a demonstration held on the eve of the one-year anniversary of the Belarus presidential election that they consider rigged. Many carried the...
Politicsyourvalley.net

Belarus leader accuses opposition of plotting a coup

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus' authoritarian leader on Monday charged that the opposition was plotting a coup in the runup to last year's presidential election that triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests demanding his resignation. President Alexander Lukashenko held his annual press conference on the one-year anniversary of the...
PoliticsPosted by
Times Leader

Belarus leader denies repression a year after disputed vote

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Belarus’ authoritarian leader on Monday denied that his government unleashed massive repression of dissent after his re-election a year ago triggered a monthslong wave of mass protests, even as his law enforcement officials admitted receiving over 5,000 complaints about beating and torture. President Alexander Lukashenko’s remarks...
PoliticsWRAL

Belarus president denies repression, accuses US of 'lawlessness'

CNN — Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko denied Monday that state repression exists in Belarus, while answering questions from local and foreign media. He also invited members of the public to ask questions during the press conference in Minsk. "Using repressions in Belarus would be akin to shooting oneself," Lukashenko said,...
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Belarus’s President denies retaliating violently against critics.

Belarus’s President denies retaliating violently against critics. Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko rejected on Monday that his autocratic government is employing torture and brutality to crush all criticism, a year after he ignited major protests by claiming victory in a disputed election. He also denied that his country was involved in...
ProtestsPosted by
Times Leader

Poles to protest bill that would silence US-owned TV network

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Nationwide demonstrations were planned Tuesday in Poland against a bill widely viewed as a effort by the country’s nationalist ruling party to silence an independent, U.S.-owned television broadcaster critical of the government. Technically, the bill would prevent non-European owners from having controlling stakes in Polish media...
ImmigrationRegister Citizen

Latvia declares state of emergency along its Belarus border

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Latvia declared a state of emergency Tuesday at its Belarus border, authorizing the border guards but also armed forces and police to use physical force to return migrants to the country from which they came. Latvia, like neighboring Lithuania, has faced an influx of mostly Iraqi...
SportsTimes-Herald

ONLY ON AP Belarus sprinter wants to run but safety is focus now

Belarusian Olympic sprinter who plans to seek refuge in Europe after accusing team officials of trying to force her to leave the Tokyo Games early, said on Tuesday that officials from her country “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned to Belarus. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Vice

Chinese Court Upholds Death Penalty For Canadian Charged With Drug Trafficking

A Chinese court has upheld the death sentence of a Canadian citizen who was accused of trafficking more than 200 kilograms of methamphetamine from China to Australia. Robert Lloyd Schellenberg, who was born in 1982, was one of several Canadians facing criminal charges in China amid tense relations between Beijing and Ottawa. Originally sentenced to prison in 2018, he was retried and handed a death penalty a month after Canada’s arrest of a Huawei executive escalated tensions between the governments.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Examiner

Biden must heed Russia's latest threat to US forces in Syria

Russia desperately wants U.S. military forces out of northeastern Syria. On Tuesday, responding to a tweet from a U.S. military spokesman, the Russian Embassy in Washington complained that the United States has "no legal mandate" to be in Syria. The embassy added that the U.S. spokesman's referencing of U.N. Security Council resolution 2254 is "just ridiculous."

Comments / 0

Community Policy