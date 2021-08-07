Cancel
Federal officials make meth bust — likely largest in U.S. history — at Otay Mesa border crossing

By Alex Riggins, The San Diego Union-Tribune
northwestgeorgianews.com
 6 days ago

Federal authorities made what they called likely the largest methamphetamine bust in United States history Thursday night, finding more than 5,528 pounds of the drug inside a semitrailer that crossed from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry. Agents also found more than 127 pounds of fentanyl inside the...

