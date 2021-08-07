Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Photography

Man on a wire: 25 iconic photos that were taken on August 7

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 7, 1974 Philippe Petit walked across a tightrope suspended between the World Trade Center's Twin Towers in New York. The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography, since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were taken from that date. Not all of these photos were prize winners, but each of them certainly tells a story.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philippe Petit
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pulitzer Prizes#On A Wire#The World Trade Center#The Associated Press#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Photography
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Related
EntertainmentPosted by
PRX

The only known photos from Hiroshima taken on Aug. 6, 1945

Yoshito Matsushige took the only known photographs of Hiroshima, Japan, on Aug. 6, 1945, after the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the city during World War II. Nearly half a century later, Matsushige told his story to Max McCoy, a reporter visiting Hiroshima from Kansas. McCoy speaks with The World's host Marco Werman about the photographer who captured the devastation on film that day.
Visual Artbeverlypress.com

Iconic Monroe photos exhibited

On a late June afternoon in 1962, Marilyn Monroe arrived at Hotel Bel-Air — alone, five hours late, ready to discard her inhibitions for the camera of legendary photographer Bert Stern. The 12-hour photoshoot that ensued, and the following two sessions, yielded nothing short of magic. The 2,571 portraits revealed...
PhotographyPosted by
The Associated Press

AP Week in Pictures: North America

AUG. 6 - 12, 2021. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from the North American region. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Courtney Dittmar in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

A Mysterious Black Sarcophagus Baffling Archaeologists Has Been Opened

Discovered purely by chance, this antique coffin is surprising because of its unusual size, but also because of its exceptional state of preservation, which promises to reveal even more secrets. On July 19th, despite warnings of a possible 'curse,' the sarcophagus was opened. Six feet tall, eight and a half...
Photographylongisland.com

Photos: Iconic Stargazer Sculpture in Tatters

For thirty years, millions of people have driven past the giant red Stargazer sculpture, known to many as the “gateway to the Hamptons.” Sitting at the edge of a sod farm on CR 111 in manorville, it is no understatement to say that the iconic sculpture has seen better days. Major portions of Stargazer are torn off and the surface is pitted and aged by vandalism and weathered by storms.
Worldwcn247.com

Longtime AP journalist Ahn Mu-hun dies at age 97

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ahn Mu-hun, a longtime Associated Press journalist who covered South Korea’s stunning economic rise from the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War and its transition from dictatorship to democracy in the 1980s, has died at age 97. Ahn’s son, Ahn Young-joon, an AP photojournalist, says his father died at a nursing home in Goyang, near Seoul. Ahn joined the AP in 1960 and spent the next three decades covering the Koreas during a dramatic period highlighted by South Korea’s rapid rise as an Asian industrial power and massive pro-democracy demonstrations that were violently suppressed by Seoul's military leaders until they accepted free elections in 1987.
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.26 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Monday. And the dollar is trading at 20.15 Mexican pesos, up from late Monday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
AgricultureTimes Daily

Bramble patch? Berries grow better in pruned rows or hills

I wince every time someone tells me about their “bramble patch.” For some, those two words might evoke nostalgic, pastoral notions. For me, they call to mind thrashing through a mess of thorny canes to get at not-very-many berries. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may...
PhotographyMinneapolis Star Tribune

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific. The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo. Follow AP visual journalism:. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews. AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images. AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com.
San Francisco, CAKTVZ

San Francisco to require vaccine proof at indoor venues

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 at indoor restaurants, bars, gyms and entertainment venues. Mayor London Breed said Thursday that it’s needed to protect the health of workers, customers and the city overall. The mandate is more stringent than the requirement announced by New York City’s mayor last week. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination for all customers and staff, while New York is requiring proof of at least one dose for indoor activities. San Francisco’s rule takes effect Aug. 20. The mandate doesn’t apply to people ineligible for vaccines, including kids under 12.
PhotographySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

25 iconic photos that were taken on August 5

The Associated Press has won 32 Pulitzer prizes for photography since the award was established in 1917. Each day we offer a curated collection of some of the best AP images that were taken from that date. Not all of these photos were prize winners, but each of them certainly tells a story.
EnvironmentBrooklyn Daily Eagle

Our world in photos: August 5

CALIFORNIA — Wildfire: A street sign stood in central Greenville as the Dixie Fire tore through Plumas County, on Wednesday. The fire leveled multiple historic buildings and dozens of homes in the community. Photo: Noah Berger/AP.

Comments / 0

Community Policy