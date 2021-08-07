Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

French push against domestic abuse may overlook some police

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Posted by 
Times Leader
Times Leader
 3 days ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

PARIS (AP) — Chahinez Daoud was 31 years old in May when her former husband shot and burned her alive in the town of Merignac, near Bordeaux. Two months earlier, she had filed a complaint for domestic violence, but it was mishandled and no action was taken. She was among scores of women killed annually by a partner in France — 102 last year.

The police officer who took her complaint had himself been allegedly convicted of habitually beating his wife, according to a newspaper investigative report. This has spurred calls for action over the long-taboo subject of domestic violence by some French officers.

Yet despite a new official push to tackle domestic abuse, such violence by law enforcement remains unaddressed. Victims and lawyers are pushing for solutions such as training and independent internal police investigations.

“There were many human failings leading to my client not being protected,” Solène Roquain-Bardet, Daoud’s lawyer, told The Associated Press. “This latest news is astounding.”

Daoud’s ex-husband had been in prison for domestic violence against her until December 2020. After his release, he attacked her again, and in March this year, she filed another complaint at the Merignac police station. But the police officer’s filing was illegible and never got properly forwarded to court authorities, according to a state review of how the case was handled.

State inspectors wrote that there are “serious doubts regarding the care with which the danger evaluation documents were completed.”

One key fact missing from the state inspection document: The officer who took her complaint had himself allegedly been found guilty in February 2021 of “habitual violence” against his ex-wife, the Canard Enchaîné, a reliable, well-sourced weekly, reported last month.

He received a suspended 8-month prison sentence and was in disciplinary proceedings when he took Daoud’s complaint. Only after her killing was he moved out of a public-facing job, according to Canard Enchaîné.

For Daoud’s lawyer, “there’s a leniency by the hierarchy which tells itself that, in the end, taking complaints is not that big a deal.”

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin this month made fighting domestic abuse a top priority.

Regarding the officer who took Daoud’s complaint, he told the daily Le Parisien that “his superiors should not have allowed him to be in contact with the public.”

In another layer of dysfunction, the officer’s conviction was not disclosed to state inspectors reviewing the events leading to Daoud’s death. Darmanin said the IGPN police oversight agency was investigating whether there was an intentional attempt to hide that. If so, he said, “sanctions will be taken.”

Police stations in the region where Daoud was killed declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation, or to say whether other complaints the officer took were under review. TheFrench Interior Ministry and the Ministry for Equality Between Women and Men did not respond to requests by The Associated Press for comment.

There are no known studies in France on the issue of intimate partner violence involving police, though the problem within law enforcement in France and elsewhere is not new. A 1991 U.S. study by Arizona State University professor Leanor Boulin Johnson found that 40% of a sample of 900,000 officers admitted to having committed domestic violence within the previous six months.

British TV network Channel 4 released in May its own investigation on domestic violence by British police, saying more than 125 women reported their officer partners in the last two years. It cited a Freedom of Information request by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism that found that from 2015 to 2018 there were almost 700 reports of domestic violence involving police officers and staff in Britain.

In France, Sophie Boutboul and Alizé Bernard, a journalist and former victim of domestic abuse by a police officer, co-wrote a 2019 book on the subject.

Bernard’s ex-partner received a suspended 6-month prison sentence for inflicting violence over two years, but the judge decided to keep the information off his disciplinary records. “I took it as preferential treatment,” Bernard told the AP.

The officer continued to train police for arrests and self-defense and kept his service revolver. And he worked near Bernard’s home. When driving, she would plan detours to avoid his patrol area.

“I was scared, scared of stumbling into him patrolling, scared of being arrested, scared of what could happen,” she said. “When I crossed (his patrol area) I was always with someone with a phone ready to record. You can’t live like that.”

Journalist Boutboul found a pattern in women victims of police domestic violence.

“The fear will often be exacerbated by specific threats,” Boutboul said, things like “I’m the law,” “The complaint will come to my desk,” “I know the prosecutor.”

The lack of statistics pushed feminist organizations to petition the government to organize a national count of violence by police. More than 20,000 people have signed on in the past two weeks.

The online magazine Bastamag, which specializes in social and ecology issues and keeps a record of police-related deaths, said that since 1990 about 40 people, mostly women and children, were fatally shot by a partner or parent in the police.

Most killings happened off duty, with the officer using his service weapon. In 12 cases, the officers also killed themselves, according to Bastamag.

In 2017, France’s national hotline for domestic violence counted 93 calls from partners of police officers out of 1,328 calls, the latest figures available.

The small police union SUD Intérieur is a rare voice within French law enforcement to speak about the issue. It has called for an independent authority to investigate police actions, replacing the internal General Inspectorate of the National Police (IGPN) that now oversees alleged misconduct.

“We can’t ask that the police control the police,” a union official said, reiterating what critics have long contended: That police officers are often sympathetic to members of their ranks, a tendency that can influence investigations. He asked not to be identified for fear of retribution.

Boutboul questions why officers found guilty of a crime can remain on the job. “Why aren’t there automatic procedures when there’s a complaint for violence against police?” Boutboul asked.

The officer who took Chahinez Daoud’s complaint in March was only removed from that position after her death.

“He shouldn’t be taking complaints. He’s in front of women victims of violence like he himself perpetrated,” Boutboul said. “It’s a vicious circle.”

Comments / 0

Times Leader

Times Leader

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Police Union#Police Stations#French#Ap#The Associated Press#The Canard Encha N#Interior#Le Parisien#Igpn#Arizona State University#British#Channel 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
Trouble Relationshipberksmontnews.com

Red Flags of Domestic Violence and Abuse

It can be very difficult to acknowledge that you yourself, or someone you are close to, is experiencing relationship or family violence. Abusers go to great lengths to control their victim, their interactions, and everyday life. Common red flags of abuse include:. • Name calling or demeaning comments. • Someone...
ReligionNEWS10 ABC

Minister: French priest killed by cathedral-fire suspect

PARIS (AP) — A priest was killed Monday in a small town in western France allegedly by a Rwandan man he had housed who was already under investigation for setting a fire to the Cathedral of Nantes a year ago, France’s interior minister said. Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin spoke after...
Public SafetyPosted by
Times Leader

German teacher goes on trial in alleged cannibalism case

BERLIN (AP) — A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body went on trial Tuesday in Germany’s capital. Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old German mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September slaying, German news agency dpa reported. They said there was no indication the victim agreed to be killed.
New Haven Register

Murder, abuse charges against California foster parents

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California woman who ran a now-shuttered foster home for severely disabled children has been charged with murder and other felonies while her husband faces charges including lewd conduct and willful harm to a child, prosecutors said. A Riverside County criminal grand jury returned a...
Australiamegadoctornews.com

Survivors of domestic abuse can shatter the cycle of domestic violence

It’s a commonly held belief that children who grow up with domestic violence are more likely to perpetuate domestic abuse or be victims themselves into adulthood. Researchers at the University of South Australia are challenging this trajectory, establishing factors that have helped young adults reject domestic violence and form healthy relationships, despite growing up with domestic violence themselves.
Public SafetyThe Eagle-Tribune

Column: Domestic abuse 911 calls have increased, as arrests decline

COVID-19 stay-at-home orders surely saved many lives, but a growing number of studies document that lockdowns led to more reports of domestic violence. Even as 911 calls for police help increased, official reports and arrests for domestic crimes fell by 6.8% and 26.4%, respectively, in the first two months of lockdown in Chicago.
Congress & Courtsbigislandthieves.com

Judge Lowers Bail for Attempted Murder Domestic Abuse Suspect

Today, Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen announced that a Pahoa man, 39-year-old Frank William Funes, appeared in Circuit Court yesterday for his arraignment related to an attempted murder and domestic abuse incident which occurred on July 8th in Hawaiian Beaches. Judge Peter Kubota granted defense counsel’s request to reduce Funes’ bail...
Law EnforcementPosted by
Times Leader

New push to disband Minneapolis police after Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. With his children looking on from a...
Public Safetyplanettransgender.com

Transgender woman murdered at her partner’s funeral

Sabrina Martins, 36, was shot eight times by two assains Friday while attending her companion’s wake in a chapel in Joinville, Brazil. Martins, suffering from at least 5 gunshot wounds died at the Hospital Municipal São José, in Joinville just moments after she arrived. According to a police spokesman the two men fled on foot and have not yet been apprehended.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID kills entire anti-vaxxer family

43-year-old Francis Goncalves from Cardiff suffered the heartbreaking triple loss of his anti-vaxxer mother, father and brother all in the span of a week. The three family members, who were based in Portugal, reportedly shared a meal together in which they infected each other before ultimately succumbing to the virus. The three were also heavily against receiving the coronavirus vaccine claiming that it was just a scheme for the government to control its citizens. Goncalves said:
AdvocacyPosted by
Black Enterprise

After Raising $200,000 to Avoid Eviction, Vegas ‘Mother’ Admits She’s Not the Mother of Three Kids

Last week, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported a feel-good story about a young woman facing eviction in North Las Vegas who had started a GoFundMe account to help with her mounting expenses. The woman appeared on a CNN segment with her three children by her side, and her life changed after a wave of support came her way. She raised $233,770 out of a $2,000 goal as she received overwhelming support.
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

Mexican president will ask Kamala Harris to reopen the southern border 'completely' and send 3.5 million vaccines amid a surge in infections in migrants crossing the Rio Grande

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador plans to urge Vice President Kamala Harris to completely reopen the border between Mexico and the U.S. during their phone call Monday. 'It must be said that the border is open, not completely, but it has never been completely closed,' Lopez Obrador said during...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

R. Kelly Trial Begins: Disgraced Artist Asks Court To Dismiss Herpes Charges

R. Kelly is officially on trial in New York after months of delays, and he's looking to score a win by having his herpes-related charges dismissed. As reported by TMZ, one of R. Kelly's first legal motions this week as his trial begins was to ask a judge to throw away charges related to two people who accused the singer of exposing them to sexually transmitted diseases, including herpes. He was charged for knowingly exposing two sexual partners to herpes in March 2020 but he's seeking for the charges to be disregarded because of the legislature connected to the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy