Megan Rapinoe has done it again! The controversial football star scored not one but two goals in the U.S. women’s football team final match, beating Australia by 4-3 and earning the bronze medal at the TokyoOlympics.This is a huge accomplishment for the women’s football team, as they got off to quite a rough Olympics start. First, after waiting five years since their heartbreak of losing to Sweden at the 2016 Olympics, they faced a nearly identical fate this year when Sweden once again defeated the team in a 3-0 match. Following this upset, Team Canada beat USA by 1-0...