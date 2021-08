If you like to sprinkle a little cinnamon on your morning latte or enjoy snacking on a big round cinnamon roll topped with white icing for breakfast, chances are what you think is cinnamon is actually cassia. What's cassia? Well, at first glance, you might think cassia, also known by its scientific name as Cinnamomum Cassia, is just cinnamon. The two spices do look quite similar, so it is a logical assumption to make. However, per Glen and Friends Cooking, while they are both from the laurel plant family, the two have "slightly different flavors" and hail from two different places.