House Rent

Billions in rental help goes unused, but why?

By Hub Opinion
Kearney Hub
 6 days ago

Why has President Joe Biden decided to bypass Congress and extend the federal eviction moratorium? It’s because there are approximately 2.7 million U.S. households that are significantly behind on their rent. Extending the moratorium will — at least temporarily — prevent scores of families from being tossed into the street.

#Americans
