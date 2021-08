The Rockies reinstated Gonzalez from the COVID-19 injured list ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Padres, Danielle Allentuck of The Denver Gazette reports. Gonzalez spent nearly three weeks on the COVID-19 IL, but he appears to be feeling fine after he completed a 2.2-inning rehab start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League over the weekend. Though Gonzalez initially appeared set to rejoin the Rockies in a long-relief role, he'll temporarily slot back into the rotation while Austin Gomber (personal) is on paternity leave. Given that Gonzalez enters Wednesday's start with a 6.06 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 90.2 innings this season and will have the misfortune of pitching at altitude in Coors Field, he won't make for an appealing streaming option versus the struggling Padres.