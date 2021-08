BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns drastic defensive personnel overhaul has brought optimism about performance improvements across the board. With the overhaul in personnel, it meant there were some questions for who would call the Browns defense with the departure of MIKE linebacker B.J. Goodson who wore the "green dot" helmet. That means he has radio communication, much like the quarterback on offense, with the coordinator who is calling plays. He then relays those plays to the rest of the defense.