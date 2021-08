The Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association will hold its first meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, in the Community Room at Milner Crest School in Coos Bay. Within a month, high school, junior high and youth football will be starting in earnest on the South Coast. Those games are officiated by the men and women of the Southwestern Oregon Football Officials Association. Each year, the organization relies on its well-trained, experienced, officials, as well as new community, military and student recruits to cover the more than 100 games scheduled between late August and the end of November.