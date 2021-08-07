Cancel
Osage Beach, MO

For the first time since the winter surge, the US is averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day

By Morgan Keith
 3 days ago

Six-year-old Brody Barker waves to his father, Daryl, from outside his hospital room on Monday, July 26, 2021, in Osage Beach, Mo. Brody and his mother, Billie, have spent nearly three weeks camped outside Lake Regional Hospital's Intensive Care Unit as Barker recovers from COVID-19. "I think that him being able to see us made him fight more," she said.

AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morga

The US is now averaging 100,000 new COVID-19 infections a day, returning to levels not seen since the winter surge, the Associated Press reports .

Additionally, the seven-day average for daily new deaths increased from about 270 deaths per day to nearly 500 a day as of Friday, AP reported. As of Aug. 5, more than 615,000 individuals have died from COVID-19 in the US, according to data from Johns Hopkins University .

In late July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released updated guidance and emphasized the importance of increasing vaccination rates amidst surging cases of the delta variant.

"If you are unvaccinated, you are much more likely to get COVID-19, get hospitalized, and die if you get it. This is a tragedy. People are dying and will die who don't have to die. That's why we're doing everything we can to get more people vaccinated," President Joe Biden said at a press conference on August 3.

