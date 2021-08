The Mets and Phillies meet tonight to decide who will be in first place when we wake up Saturday morning. It’s been a long strange journey to get to this point, as the Mets have played pretty poorly as of late, while the Phillies have won five straight games to get within 1⁄2 game of the Mets. Tonight, they meet at the start of Alumni Weekend in Philadelphia, meaning there will be an extra buzz in the ballpark.