Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UK PM Johnson won't isolate after staff member's positive COVID test

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not need to self isolate even though a member of his staff on a recent trip to Scotland tested positive for the coronavirus, his Downing Street office said.

Johnson visited a police college in Fife on Wednesday and a wind farm off Aberdeenshire on Thursday.

Local media reported a member of Johnson’s staff who accompanied him to the police college and travelled with him on a plane tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK and all aspects of visits are carried out in line with COVID guidance," a Downing Street spokesperson said.

“The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive.”

Last month Johnson and finance minister Rishi Sunak both self-isolated in line with national guidance, abandoning heavily criticised plans to take part in a pilot scheme that would have allowed them to continue working.

“It’s clear the Prime Minister hasn’t learned anything from what happened last time he tried to cook up a reason to be above the rules everyone else has to follow," said Anneliese Dodds, chair of the opposition Labour Party.

“Senior Conservatives are really taking the public for fools. This is yet another example of one rule for them and another for everyone else.”

(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

157K+
Followers
190K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Anneliese Dodds
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Uk#Police#Covid#British#Labour Party#Conservatives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
TravelPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘threatened to demote Rishi Sunak’ over leaked letter calling for travel restrictions to be lifted

Boris Johnson threatened to demote Rishi Sunak after the chancellor called for travel restrictions to be relaxed in a leaked letter, according to reports. The prime minister is said have been furious after he became aware of the letter when details of it were published in last week’s Sunday Times ahead of the announcement of the latest travel rules on Wednesday.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Tory donor ‘paid £100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson’

The major Conservative Party donor at the centre of an alleged “cash for access” row paid £100,000 for a breakfast date with Boris Johnson, it has emerged.Business tycoon Mohamed Amersi is said to have paid for the early morning meeting with the prime minister after winning a fundraising dinner auction in November 2019.The £99,500 donation to Tory HQ was reported to the Electoral Commission last January – but Mr Amersi is yet to get his breakfast with Mr Johnson, according to the Sunday Times.Mr Amersi revealed last week that a group of wealthy Tory donors known as the “advisory board”...
U.K.Shropshire Star

What the papers say – August 8

Difficulties over travel restrictions – including between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak – feature on the nation’s front pages. Continuing tensions over quarantine rules and a celebrity wedding dominate the Sunday papers. The Sunday Times leads on a refusal by universities to end online lessons, but also reports on differences...
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: PM told to ‘demote himself’ amid Sunak job row and Tory donor revelations

Boris Johnson has been told to stop “picking fights” and “demote himself” in response to a reported row with Rishi Sunak over a leaked letter, during which the PM allegedly threatened to relegate his chancellor to the position of health secretary.With an Opinium poll placing the prime minister’s approval ratings at an all-time low of -16 percentage points, following his inflammatory quip about Margaret Thatcher’s coal mine closures, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey told The Independent: “After the calamity of the past two years, the prime minister should look in the mirror and demote himself before worrying about...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Sunak "focused on economic recovery" amid rumours of Johnson anger

(Alliance News) - Allies of Rishi Sunak have insisted he is focused on the health of the economy in his job as chancellor following reports UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has considered demoting him. The Sunday Times reported that a furious Johnson suggested the move after the leak of a...
Animals94.1 Duke FM

Doomed alpaca triggers outcry against British PM Johnson

LONDON (Reuters) – The fate of a doomed eight-year-old alpaca named Geronimo has triggered an outcry against British Prime Minister Boris Johnson after his government ordered the animal be put down because of positive tests for bovine tuberculosis. The order to kill the alpaca prompted pleas from owner Helen Macdonald...
PoliticsTelegraph

Neighbours at war - or business as usual? Boris v Rishi is more than political theatre

You do not need to look far back in British political history to recognise that tensions have always existed between Number 10 and Number 11. Rarely the friendliest of neighbours, Harold Macmillan spent most of his premiership at odds with the Treasury, Edward Heath became his own chancellor because he was so unhappy with what Anthony Barber was doing, while Harold Wilson and James Callaghan spent years at economic odds.
AnimalsTelegraph

Minister rounds on Boris Johnson's father after he launches last-ditch bid to save Geronimo

A minister has rounded on the Prime Minister's father after Stanley Johnson personally intervened to save Geronimo the alpaca from being put down. Geronimo, who is six, has twice tested positive for bovine tuberculosis and is set to be euthanised. Helen Macdonald, the alpaca's owner, has recently lost her final appeal at the High Court in London to save her beloved animal but argues the bovine tuberculosis tests have been returning false positives.
EconomyShropshire Star

David Cameron ‘made more than £7m’ from Greensill Capital

Mr Cameron’s spokesman said the former PM’s finances were a private matter. David Cameron is reported to have made 10 million US dollars (£7.2 million) from Greensill Capital before the company collapsed in March. The former Prime Minister was revealed to have made 4.5 million dollars (£3.25 million) after cashing...
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news: No 10 says ‘no imminent plans’ for reshuffle after Sunak demotion rumours

Downing Street said Boris Johnson had “no imminent plans” to reshuffle his Cabinet after rumours spread over the weekend that the prime minister had threatened to move Rishi Sunak to health secretary.Mr Johnson was warned he risked ending his political career by demoting the chancellor, who is seen as his most likely successor as leader of the Conservatives.An ally of the Mr Sunak told The Telegraph an attempted move would effectively end Mr Johnson's time at the top of politics, saying: “If he demotes him he's only signing his death warrant. There's nobody else as good as Rishi.”Meanwhile, Downing Street defended spending almost £100,000 on two sets of artwork after Labour criticised the decision to make luxury purchases at a time of public sector pay freezes and cuts to welfare spending.Government spends nearly £100,000 on art for Downing StreetBoris Johnson told to ‘stop picking fights and get a grip’ amid Rishi Sunak rowTory donor ‘paid £100,000 for breakfast with Boris Johnson’‘Concentrated power’: 25% of Tory Party’s individual donations come from just 10 people
WorldTelegraph

Hitting out at Rishi Sunak only makes the Prime Minister look weak

You would think Boris Johnson had enough on his plate this summer. An energetic new wife, a toddler son soon to be joined in the Downing Street nursery by child number seven (eight?), a gaggle of unsettled older children; money problems; a punishing fitness programme plus a Corsican-scale vendetta waged by former aide Dominic Cummings.
U.K.kfgo.com

UK finance minister Sunak doing a fantastic job – minister

LONDON (Reuters) – British business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said that finance minister Rishi Sunak was doing a fantastic job after a report in the Sunday Times that Prime Minister Boris Johnson could demote him. “He’s doing a fantastic job,” Kwarteng told Sky News on Monday when asked about the report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy