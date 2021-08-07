Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

A WWII ‘Rosie’ takes on new struggle making pandemic masks

Sacramento Bee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving helped vanquish the Nazis during World War II, Mae Krier, 95, of Levittown, Bucks County, went to work fighting COVID-19, proving there’s not a scourge that the overachievers of the Greatest Generation won’t take on. It’s a story that requires some explaining. Krier is an original “Rosie the Riveter,”...

www.sacbee.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwii#Nazis#The Boeing Aircraft Co#Boeing#D#Congress#The U S Mint#Americans#State#Covid#Japanese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Oahu
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Virginia Mercury

The good, the bad and the ugly of America’s pandemic struggles

When August arrived, millions of Americans — most through no fault of their own — faced the loss of their dwellings with the expiration of a moratorium against evictions that had been put in place during the pandemic. It was a moment that was inevitable. It has, for some, been postponed for a few weeks […] The post The good, the bad and the ugly of America’s pandemic struggles appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

One street, two cities and the struggle of a new mask order

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As Kansas City businesses on Monday began to grapple with a newindoor mask mandate, business owners and managers along U.S. 40 Highway in eastern Jackson County are trying to understand the effectiveness of Kansas City's new rules. The mask requirement affecting the Tool Shed Lounge in...
MLBLogan Daily News

Today in history

Today is Saturday, Aug. 7, the 219th day of 2021. There are 146 days left in the year. On August 7, 1998, terrorist bombs at U.S. embassies in Kenya and Tanzania killed 224 people, including 12 Americans. On this date:. In 1782, Gen. George Washington created the Order of the...
Educationbuffalonynews.net

School disruption in UK amid COVID-19 pandemic worst since WWII: report

LONDON, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Schools in Britain have faced their most disruptive period during the coronavirus pandemic since World War II, a British think-tank said in a report published Wednesday. The Institute for Government, an independent think tank which aims to improve government effectiveness through research and analysis, said...
Saint Paul, MNPioneer Press

Letters: Compared to real sacrifice, masks and vaccines are nothing, nothing at all

Over 16 million Americans served in World War II. Many American fighters served pretty much the entire war. Over 400,000 Americans were killed in the war and over 670,000 were wounded (per Wikipedia). The sacrifices of these folks are well documented. Some spent years in jungles in the South Pacific. Others suffered through the heat and cold of the North African deserts or the severe rain, snow and freezing cold of European winters. And they were away from their families and friends. These folks knew real sacrifice.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

You Now Have to Wear a Mask in These 7 States

The CDC recommends anyone—be they vaccinated or not—in an area of "high transmission" of COVID wear their face mask when indoors. Following suit, a number of states and counties have issued mask mandates. "Cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 both continue to increase, overwhelmingly among the unvaccinated, but the risk is greater for everyone if we do not stop the ongoing spread of the virus and the Delta variant," state Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement. "We know masking can help prevent transmission of COVID-19 and its variants. Until more people are vaccinated, we join CDC in recommending everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear a mask indoors in areas of substantial and high transmissions, and in K-12 schools." To see which other states have mask mandates, read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Animals101wkqx.com

Sex-Crazed Monkey Gangs Are Brawling In The Streets Of Thailand

Any questions? I think that headline makes it pretty clear. In reality, monkey gangs are taking over the streets of Thailand due to the lack of tourists that are visiting the country. The street monkeys in Lopburi, Thailand are notorious to the point that it is called The City of Monkeys by many. However, the monkeys have found themselves lacking food from the tourists amid the country’s third lockdown.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists Just Discovered A 1,800-Year-Old Roman Gladiator Arena In Turkey — Where Travelers Bet On ‘Bloody Shows’

Researchers used 200-year-old records to uncover the Colosseum-like arena where gladiators and animals fought to the death in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey. Archaeologists have just uncovered a rare piece of Roman-era history in the ancient town of Mastaura in western Turkey — a nearly perfectly-preserved gladiator arena that could seat upwards of 20,000 cheering fans.
Animals13 WHAM

GALLERY: Fisherman captures images of mystery monsters from the deep sea

MOSCOW (Zenger News) — Weird, alien-like creatures are featured in an incredible collection of images taken by a Russian trawler fisherman fascinated by the deep-sea denizens from the ocean’s “twilight zone.”. Roman Fedortsov from the city of Murmansk in northwestern Russia’s Arkhangelsk Oblast region was so amazed by some of...
AnimalsPosted by
The Hill

First alpha female ever takes charge of troop of 670 monkeys

For the first time, according to researchers, a female has become the alpha of a troop of monkeys at the Takasakiyama Natural Zoological Garden on the Japanese island of Kyushu. Yakei took the top spot from 31-year-old alpha Sanchu, who previously led the troop for five years. The female macaque...
U.K.Coeur d'Alene Press

HISTORY CORNER: The Battle of Britain 1940

On Sept. 17, 1940, Hitler realized it was hopeless and told his High Command that Operation Sea Lion was canceled — there’d be no land invasion of Britain. The Royal Air Force and Royal Navy aviators had won the battle in the skies. And though they suffered high losses, many more German Luftwaffe planes and flight crews went down in flames.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Town baffled by mystery sound at night likened to the Purge movies

A loud noise has been keeping the residents of Suitland, Maryland from getting to sleep at night. The residents, who say the noise is similar to a siren, have been dealing with the strange noise on and off for years. Scott Bovarnick, a resident of the town, which is about 10 miles south of Washington DC, likened the noise to something out of a horror movie. “It sounds kind of like a combination of a tornado siren and a spaceship taking off, like the siren from the 'Purge' movies,” he said. He said that a lot of young families live...
Georgia Statefox13news.com

Georgia couple dies of COVID-19 hours of each other

A Georgia couple died from the coronavirus within hours of each other, leaving behind two teenagers. Their loved ones in Hampton now beg anyone who will listen to get the shot. High school sweethearts Martin and Trina Daniel never missed their kids soccer games. "They went to all of their...
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Check Announced For Selected Citizens

Stimulus Check has been announced in some states. These payments will be rolled out to a specific set of citizens. At a time when the government is uninterested, these payments are welcome. As many as four American states have designed their Stimulus Checks. These payments will surely lighten up the mood in gloomy circumstances.

Comments / 0

Community Policy