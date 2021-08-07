Cancel
FDA to allow export of certain lots of AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine made at Baltimore plant

By Mrinalika Roy
theedgemarkets.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBENGALURU (Aug 7): The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Friday certain lots of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore facility are fit to be shipped outside the United States. The plant, owned by Emergent Biosolutions, was producing vaccines for AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson but U.S....

