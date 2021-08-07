13705 S 22 Circle
Amazing home on Tregaron golf course with incredible views of the 18th fairway. Stately west facing full brick front, walk out ranch sits on a quiet cul de sac. Enjoy your morning coffee and watch the sunrise from the enormous deck. A wall of windows across the back of the home fills the main floor with light and beautiful views of the golf course. 2100+ square feet on the MAIN FLOOR with 3 bedrooms as well on this level. A back staircase is tucked away from the view of the front entrance and leads to a huge family room, 4th bedroom and bathroom. Tons of storage in lower level: possible 2nd bedroom or exercise room. This home has Pella windows, granite counters, SS appliances, newer (2015) HVAC, water heater and purifier. Home has been mitigated for radon. Close to Offutt AFB, shopping & interstate. Do not let this home get away.
