13705 S 22 Circle

Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood just north of Dakota Dunes is this 2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and an oversized garage. This beauty sits on a level 2.5 acre lot with a large garden area. Recent addition off the oversized garage of a 20 x 34 foot shop area which has furnace and AC. This area could have a variety of uses. Welcoming front porch leads to a 2 story foyer (5x10) with wood floor and open to stairs. Off the foyer on one side is the formal dining room with wood floor and on the other side is the formal living room with wood floor. The Great Room with woodburning fireplace is open to the kitchen with dining area. Kitchen has cherry cabinets, granite tile counters, large island, corner sink, double ovens, cooktop and 2 built in hutches with glass doors. This is open to the dining area with buffet area, large windows overlooking the well landscaped back yard as well as French doors to the private, covered brick patio. Main floor also boasts a library\den with bookshelves, a vaulted ceiling and French doors to the patio. Upstairs is the master bedroom with a master bathroom with jetted tub, separate shower, 9x5 WIC, and double vanity. 3 more bedrooms upstairs each with their own bathroom (2 are full and 1 is 3\4). Lower level has a family room and pool table room, a den and a full bathroom. There are 2 crawl spaces in the lower level. Notice the details in this home like the antique door knobs, lights in upstairs hall, all 6 panel oak doors and new oak trim. This home has 2 heat pumps and 2 AC, water softener stays, and there is a R\O system. Home has drain tile around the perimeter. Lot is sprinkled and that water comes from the well. Home has rural water...