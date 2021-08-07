Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

‘No sympathy, no understanding’: the social worker fired while perimenopausal

By Amelia Hill
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LJlZ1_0bKbivBm00
A woman sits with her hands clasped with her face out of focus against a window Photograph: Jon Super

I loved my job as a social worker. I always worked above and beyond – overtime, weekends; more than once I turned detective to track down children who had gone missing and travelled to find them, at whatever time of day or night, to persuade them to come back.

Just before I was fired in 2018, one young boy who was lovely – even though he’d had such a sad life – told me that everything had been taken away from him and he supposed that I’d be taken away from him next. I told him not to worry – that I’d be there to look after him until he no longer needed me.

It was shortly after that I was fired purely because I was suffering perimenopausal symptoms that were disabling but, according to my bosses, not sufficient excuse for my falling behind on my caseload. It didn’t matter that I had an unblemished 18 years of employment.

I didn’t get to say goodbye to any of those young people, many of whom I’d been working with for several years and was the only constant in many of their lives – the only person they really trusted. It breaks my heart.

It was back in 2017 that I first went to my manager to tell him I was struggling. I didn’t know what was wrong with me; I thought the menopause was hot flushes and brain fog. I didn’t know about the great waves of paralysing anxiety or the total transformation of who you are.

But gradually, I began to be overwhelmed by life. I felt immense fatigue. I ached, right from the inside of my bones, and had palpitations that lasted hours. They were so bad that I thought my heart was going to come out of my body. I collapsed more than once; I would come to on the floor, with bleeding head injuries.

Soon I was just living day-to-day, trying just to get through until I could collapse into bed. I lost two stone in weight: I just couldn’t eat.

I went to the doctor but he just prescribed antidepressants which made things worse. I went to a heart specialist, too, but no one mentioned the menopause.

My boss said to take the time I needed, but shortly afterwards, put me on a performance improvement plan which made everything worse: it was another set of hoops for me to jump through. There was no sympathy. No understanding.

It had been going on for about a year before I realised, through doing my own research, that this was the menopause. It was such a relief: I had thought I was going mad, that I had dementia.

But even though I got HRT, it didn’t help. HRT takes time to become effective and then there was a global shortage, so I didn’t get it for months.

During that time, I kept having these disciplinary meetings at work and during one of these meetings, completely out of the blue, they announced I was fired.

I was in total shock. I felt like a criminal. I walked straight out of the meeting and went to bed. I couldn’t get up for weeks.

Then I began to get angry. I just felt it was so unjust, how I’d been treated. I was being punished for having problems around a woman’s transition. I also thought there were lots of implications for other women going through the same thing.

So I decided to take them to a tribunal. I paid £12,000 for a barrister but I didn’t stand a chance: the tribunal judge, this man in his 60s, completely dismissed all mention of the menopause. My bosses didn’t turn up to the hearing and so their claims couldn’t be challenged. The judge just saw that I was behind in my work and backed my bosses, corroborating their behaviour. Now they have carte blanche to carry on the same way with other women in the same position.

I don’t know what I’m going to do now. I’m on yet another version of HRT – my fifth type – and it’s finally working well. If I’d felt this well while I was employed, I’d never have let them get away with what they did.

But now I’m a 56-year-old woman who has been sacked. What are my options?

Comments / 13

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hrt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Teacher accused of killing and eating mechanic goes on trial in Germany

A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Germany’s capital. Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September killing, the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. They said there was no indication the victim had agreed to be killed.
Diseases & TreatmentsThe Guardian

Multiple sclerosis

UK to test existing drugs as treatment for MS in world-first trial. Researchers will test several drugs at once to speed up identification of those that slow or reverse symptoms. Seasonal rhythms within immune systems may explain infection rates – study. Study finds fluctuations in white blood cells according to...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer dies of Covid nine days after saying virus is ‘nothing to be afraid of’

A healthy man who died of Covid after refusing to get the vaccine made a “terrible mistake”, his partner has said.Leslie Lawrenson, 58, died at his home in Bournemouth on 2 July, after downplaying his symptoms and declining to go to the hospital.His long-term partner Amanda Mitchell, 56, who was severely ill with the virus at the time, said he believed the vaccines were too “experimental” and put his family at risk.Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, she explained that Cambridge University-educated Lawrenson decided against the jab after reading material on social media.“It was a daily thing that he...
Jobsmcdowellgov.com

On call Social Worker

HOURS: On-call weekends and holidays. Work in this class involves providing professional social work services to clients in a variety of settings including local human service agencies, correctional facilities, teaching hospitals, medical schools, psychiatric hospitals and mental retardation centers. Work involves evaluating the client's situation and his/her ability to deal with it, developing a social history, psychosocial assessment, service plan and/or treatment plan and follow-up. Services may include placement In a residential facility; basic counseling, support, and reinforcement in areas such as death and dying, employment, vocational, medical, health, or behavioral issues. Employees address such problems as adjustment to illness or disability, placement into an institution, rest home or nursing facility; financial concerns; socialization issues of the socially handicapped or those debilitated by age or illness. They may provide information to and confer with schools, natural parents and foster parents on habilitation plans, behavior management, and other problem areas or needs. Employees may be involved in recruitment, evaluation, and training of foster parents and other care providers. Employees may develop community or service resources and/or develop volunteer programs. In certain treatment settings workers participate on habilitation/treatment teams and provide the social work perspective. Positions at this level combine difficult services performed under supervisory guidance with relatively conventional services performed under more relaxed supervision. Work is differentiated from Social Worker I by the range of cases, the difficulty of personal contacts. and the theoretical knowledge required to perform the work. Employees report to a higher level professional or program manager.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Heartbroken woman, 31, claims her baby girl was stillborn and she nearly died after she went into labour while in London quarantine hotel because 'paramedics refused to take her for vital 34-week scan at hospital'

A heartbroken mother has claimed her baby girl was stillborn and she nearly died after staff at a London quarantine hotel refused to take her to hospital. Amna Bibi, 31, was 34 weeks pregnant with her daughter Hafsa when she arrived at London's O2 Intercontinental hotel in Greenwich. She flew...
Posted by
InspireMore

‘At 30 weeks pregnant, he took me into his office and began to talk about a recurrence.’: Three-time cancer survivor delivers miracle baby during chemo

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Have you ever felt a moment of your life when you think: I am the happiest I could ever have dreamed of…happier than anything my heart could have imagined! It was at that time in my life when I was suddenly thrust into the depths of the darkest moments.
Diseases & Treatmentstalesbuzz.com

Spider leaves man with flesh-eating wound that won’t heal

A UK man realized every arachnophobe’s worst nightmare after an alleged spider bite left him with a ghastly, flesh-eating wound that wouldn’t heal. “I can’t stand spiders,” Carl Jones told SWNS of the horrific saga, which began in January after the Bucks native noticed a mysterious blister on his bicep, the Daily Star reported.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
KidsInternational Business Times

11-Year-Old Wanted To Cut Own Leg Off With Knife Due To Excruciating Pain

An 11-year-old girl in Wales who was born with club foot is now set to have part of her leg amputated after making a shocking statement that left her parents devastated. Serenity Harwood, of Wrexham, Wales, has undergone six operations over the years to correct her club foot, a condition that happens when the Achilles tendon in the foot is too short, Wales Online reported. The condition, which affects both of Harwood's feet, can be painful as children grow.
Theater & DancePosted by
InspireMore

‘I was getting my son off the bus when he handed me a pink folder and flowers. ‘This is from all the kids!’ I sobbed.’: Mom battling cancer thanks bus driver for act of kindness

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “I think everyone can agree that 2020 was a difficult year. On top of a global pandemic, I heard the words I had hoped to never hear, ‘Your cancer is back.’ I was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2017 after a routine Pap smear. I had a radical hysterectomy and was given the all clear, no further treatment was needed. It all happened so quickly I barely had time to process it. At the time, my daughter was 6 and my son was 4, so I really didn’t tell them anything. I just said something was wrong in my belly so I had to have surgery.

Comments / 13

Community Policy