Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Edinburgh Fringe returns with mix of in-person and online shows

By Libby Brooks Scotland correspondent
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gPbdR_0bKbioFv00
Dancers backstage during rehearsals at the outdoor MultiStory venue in Edinburgh. Photograph: Murdo MacLeod/The Guardian

The Edinburgh festival Fringe returns this weekend with a hybrid programme of nearly 800 in-person and online shows after its cancellation last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Fringe makes up part of the world’s largest annual arts season, alongside the Edinburgh international festival and the book and film festivals, which open later this month, and all have been forced to significantly curtail this August’s events for the second year running. One of the most famous, the military tattoo staged at Edinburgh castle, has again been cancelled.

Earlier this summer, the Guardian reported that the Edinburgh festivals have been offered millions of pounds in emergency funding in the face of widespread fears they may never fully recover from the severe impacts of the pandemic.

As Scotland plans to remove most legal Covid restrictions from Monday, including the requirement for social distancing, Shona McCarthy, the chief executive of the Edinburgh festival Fringe Society, described the return as “nothing short of extraordinary”.

“In the face of complex restrictions and enormous challenges, the Fringe community has created a diverse and engaging programme of over 700 shows to entertain us, bring us joy, and ultimately do what culture does best: tell stories that help us understand where we are, what we’ve been through, and where we need to go.”

The programme will run until 30 August, and features work from the worlds of theatre, dance, circus, comedy, music, musicals and opera, cabaret and variety, children’s shows, and spoken word, all delivered in strict accordance with Scottish government Covid-19 guidance. This year’s Fringe also features a scaled-back programme of street events in managed locations.

Related: Camels, clowns and sex education: what to see at Edinburgh fringe 2021

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the president of the Edinburgh festival Fringe Society, described the programme as offering “a giant cultural sprinkler after a year of drought”.

She said: “In an act of pure artistic heroism, the Fringe Society and thousands of artists, writers, dancers, actors, designers, comedians, musicians and creatives have fought to bring this festival back to the streets of glorious, glittering Edinburgh. We have a lot of time to make up for and this festival is more than ready for you.”

As well as the Fringe, the Edinburgh international festival also opens this weekend, with the Edinburgh Art festival already open.

The Edinburgh international book festival will open in a new venue on 14 August, and the Edinburgh International film festival will welcome audiences from 18 August.

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
Murdo Macleod
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe Festival#Covid#Scottish#Camels#The Fringe Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Tattoo
Related
WorldThe Guardian

Teacher accused of killing and eating mechanic goes on trial in Germany

A 41-year-old teacher who is accused of having killed another man and eaten pieces of the victim’s body has gone on trial in Germany’s capital. Prosecutors say the man on trial met his victim, a 43-year-old mechanic, on an online dating site a few hours before the September killing, the German news agency Deutsche Presse-Agentur reported. They said there was no indication the victim had agreed to be killed.
WorldThe Guardian

Mount Etna taller than ever as activity sparks volcanic growth spurt

Mount Etna’s south-eastern crater has grown in height after six months of activity, Italy’s volcano monitoring agency has said, making Europe’s tallest active volcano taller than ever. Etna’s youngest and most active crater has risen to a record of 3,357 metres (11,000 feet) above sea level, said the National Institute...
WorldTelegraph

Edinburgh Fringe flop is no laughing matter for Scotland

The Edinburgh Fringe is usually months in the making, but organisers this year have had to throw the August festival together in a matter of weeks. “We’ve pretty much only started putting this festival together three weeks ago, and normally everything would be finished at Easter time,” says William Burdett-Coutts, the artistic director of Assembly Festival, one of the Fringe’s biggest venue operators.
Entertainmentcreativeboom.com

Edinburgh Art Festival returns with over 35 stunning exhibitions

Running from 29 July to 29 August 2021, the 17th edition of the Edinburgh Art Festival aims to cast a spotlight on uniquely ambitious and inventive creators. With collaboration at its heart, the festival will feature a series of festival-led commissions and premieres devised and presented in close partnership with leading visual arts organisations.
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Pig,’ ‘Annette,’ ‘Here Today’ Join In-Person and Online Edinburgh Film Festival Lineup

The U.K. premieres of Michael Sarnoski’s “Pig,” starring Nicolas Cage, and Billy Crystal’s “Here Today,” where he costars with Tiffany Haddish, will open and close the 74th Edinburgh International Film Festival. The festival will take place between Aug. 18-25 and will include 32 new features and 73 shorts, with 50% of the new features coming from a female director or co-director. Most of the screenings will take place in-person at the festival home, Filmhouse, with the opening gala and special preview at the Festival Theatre and other screenings at partner venues across Scotland. Digital screenings will be available on streaming platform...
Edinburgh, INdailyjournal.net

Young Edinburgh artist wows fairgoers in first show

An Edinburgh artist had an impressive showing at the largest juried art fair in the nation. Two weeks ago, Shane Shannon traveled with his family to Michigan for the Ann Arbor Art Fair, where he sold 21 prints and made about $2,500. Shannon’s work is made using acrylic paint on...
WorldBBC

Edinburgh Fringe: 'It does feel like a different sort of festival'

Eighteen months without a gig, and who could imagine the first offer would be in an Edinburgh car park?. Comedian Fred Macaulay voiced the bemusement we were all feeling last night, as members of the press and media sat down in our social distanced bubbles, for a short showcase of some of the 700 shows at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.
Women's HealthRefinery29

Pregnancy Tests, Exes & Mediocre White Males: The Best Feminist Shows To Watch At Edinburgh Fringe This Year

A summer in a pandemic was always going to be strange time, fraught with restrictions chopping and changing all the time. Edinburgh Festival Fringe starts on Friday 6th August, and for three weeks there are many events – online and in person – that you can attend. This year, there are over one hundred ventures, complete with an eclectic mix of events, with big names in the arts world as well as smaller, more indie type acts. You have until the 30th of this month to get involved – and we have compiled the best feminist events every woman should attend and why.
Theater & DanceTelegraph

20 best things to see at the Fringe and Edinburgh International Festival 2021 – from comedy to opera

The world’s largest arts festival has, understandably, returned on a much smaller scale after a year of lockdown. But there’s still plenty to see in Edinburgh this August. Here are our top 20 recommendations, from a new staging of Strauss’s Ariadne Auf Naxos to a horror-themed Elvis singalong, via a new play where Domhnall Gleeson faces up against a giant lobster.
Public HealthBBC

Covid in Scotland: Nightclubs reopen with celebrations and cheers

The reopening of nightclubs in Scotland was celebrated with cheers and cries of joy in Glasgow as the clock struck midnight. It marked the moment clubbers were finally able to hit the dancefloor after 16 months of Covid restrictions. Among those in Glasgow was 19-year-old Luke Dunsmuir who predicted the...
U.K.viralhatch.com

Prince Harry Changes His Royal Name

The world went crazy when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Prince Harry has caused yet another stir as he has decided to change his name. Scroll down to find out what he changed it to and why…. Meghan Markle has made...
Petsgentside.co.uk

Mermaid found swimming in flooded Glasgow street

With much of the British Isles currently suffering on the weather front, one Glasgow resident came across a sight they never thought they'd see during this past weekend's flash floods; a mermaid. A mermaid like no other. However, this wasn't quite the mythical sea creature the man had seen in...
Louisville, KYleoweekly.com

Keep Louisville Theater Weird: The Fringe Festival Returns Next Week

In 1947, Edinburgh Festival Fringe began with a concept that still remains today — bring alternative theater that may get traditionally left behind to small venues. That festival in Scotland has become the world’s largest art festival, but its influence has spread all over the globe, including to Louisville. The Louisville Fringe Festival, which started in 2018 and shares the same ethos as the originator, takes place this year at neighboring businesses Mile Wide Beer Co. and Planet of the Tapes on Wednesday, Aug. 4-8. There are numerous performers, locations and moving parts at Louisville Fringe — a full schedule of which you can find below — but in this article, theater critic Marty Rosen wrote four mini features about three of the performers and one venue who will be featured at this year’s Fringe, to give you some insight into the type of performances to expect.
Boulder, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Boulder Fringe Festival delivers doorstep shows, livestreams and more

Even amid last year’s pandemic, the Boulder Fringe Festival forged on with virtual offerings and some socially distanced shows that took place in the yards of random patrons. The long-running celebration of off-the-beaten-path productions kicks off Aug. 11 and promises even more options to enjoy acts in-person, while still consuming...
Musiccowgirlmagazine.com

Hannah Anders’ “Redneck Riding Hood” Is Red Hot!

Hannah Anders’ alter-ego of Redneck Riding Hood is a girl’s girl who refuses to be manhandled. At its core, this song and the corresponding video are an anthem for women who are unapologetically feminine, Southern, and fiercely independent. Her new music video is red hot, and we’ve got an exclusive first look before its official release tomorrow!
Theater & DanceFUJI LOVE

Fujifilm At Fringe

When the pandemic hit, the performing arts industry felt the impact in a large way. Other ventures were allowed to continue in a reduced capacity, but theatres, comedy clubs and music venues were not. Even with an attempt to move online it was clear that nothing could compare to the experience of a truly live performance, and revenue streams suffered as a result. Watching a stream of a play is fine, but nothing compares to the shared emotional experience of sitting in a room with a bunch of strangers to laugh at the funniest new comedians or weep at a perfectly spun tale of loss.
Musicotakustudy.com

Return to Boogie Wonderland – Velvet Rewired Headed to Brisbane for Wynnum Fringe

Back in April 2016, Brisbane was whisked back several decades to the boogie wonderland of Studio 56 in Velvet. This proved to be such an incredible season, which I described as offering “a night of music-induced euphoria, presenting a great assortment of songs which was complemented by a strong cast, mesmerising lighting choices and good stage design”. Now in 2021, with us all needing some boogie in our life, its follow-up production of Velvet Rewired will be performed in the Raine & Horne Wynnum Spiegeltent at the Wynnum Fringe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy