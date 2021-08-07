Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Dallas Mavs Made Push To Trade For Raptors' Goran Dragic

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 6 days ago

DALLAS - Before the thick of the NBA offseason was underway, the Dallas Mavericks made it clear that acquiring a secondary ball handler to pair with Luka Doncic will be a priority.

Sights were initially set on Kawhi Leonard as a primary target in the event he were to show indication he was considering a departure from the LA Clippers. It quickly became clear that it was not the case and their efforts would come up short.

It became clear that Leonard had intentions of remaining with the Clippers to which the focus then shifted to signing Kyle Lowry in free agency. With the Miami Heat being a strong front-runner early to sign Lowry, the Mavericks' outlook to get it done was poor.

As reported by Marc Stein, the Mavericks did 'aggressively' attempt to acquire Goran Dragic using a trade from the Raptors. Those efforts have been rebuffed as Toronto needs to be incentivized to move the player they acquired for Kyle Lowry.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ax7x_0bKbigC700

When evaluating the landscape, it seems clear that Dallas will need to make a genuinely intriguing trade offer if the goal is to acquire Dragic. The Raptors organization does not have a history of doing buyouts and the team acquired Dragic in exchange for Kyle Lowry.

The options are bleak for a secondary ball-handler without using a trade. When considering the lack of assets the Mavericks have to offer, those options are underwhelming, too.

Dragic not only checks the box of being another pick-and-roll ball handler that can initiate offense, he would bring a leadership presence that already resonates with Luka Doncic.

The Mavericks could wait for a buyout or to complete a trade but that could prove to be a real risk when considering other teams will be intrigued by the prospect of acquiring Dragic.

Comments / 1

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
256
Followers
475
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Kyle Lowry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raptors#Dallas Mavs#The Dallas Mavericks#The La Clippers#The Miami Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Toronto Raptors
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Celtics trade sends Marcus Smart to Dallas

Marcus Smart has long been considered a marquee player on the Boston Celtics and he’s constantly been mentioned in NBA trade rumors. Those rumors aren’t subsiding this offseason as Boston enters a new regime with Brad Stevens in the front office and Ime Udoka as head coach. One team that...
NBAhardwoodhoudini.com

Boston Celtics: Kyle Lowry traded to Cs in B/R’s latest piece

When it comes to summer shakeups and transactions, the Boston Celtics have proven to be one of the most active teams in the entire association. From the resignation of Danny Ainge as President of Basketball Operations to the recent trade that landed Josh Richardson from the Dallas Mavericks, the Cs have been unbelievably busy and, what makes this all the more interesting is that we’re still in the early stages of the NBA offseason.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Real Superteam Next Season

Recent reports have suggested that free agents DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry have an interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers this offseason. The two were former teammates with the Toronto Raptors and helped the franchise achieve its most success from 2013 to 2018. The last three years, the two have been apart since the Raptors traded DeRozan to the San Antonio Spurs, where he has played ever since.
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Mavericks-Nets trade is centered on Kristaps Porzingis to Brooklyn

The Brooklyn Nets entered the postseason as the favorites to win an NBA Championship but there were some extreme circumstances. Brooklyn dealt with some injuries and ran into a team that put it all together at the right time. Now, the so-called super team is home and focused on the offseason.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on CJ McCollum Trade, Aron Baynes and More

While NBA free agents have only been able to officially sign deals with teams since Friday, there was a ton of news in the days leading up to those transactions getting finalized. A bunch of players have changed teams, and there have also been some major trades take place. But...
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Sixers' Asking Price for Ben Simmons, Buddy Hield and More

The NBA's 2021 free-agency period opened with a series of bangs on Monday, reshaping the basketball landscape while sending Kyle Lowry to South Beach and Lonzo Ball to the Windy City. Meanwhile, a bunch of incumbents signed major money deals to stay put, including Chris Paul in Phoenix, Mike Conley in Utah and Tim Hardaway Jr. in Dallas.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up About The Dallas Mavericks And Luka Doncic: "I Was Out Of The Pick And Rolls, The Ball Didn't Go Through Me At All."

Kristaps Porzingis finished a tough season with the Dallas Mavericks, starring in controversies mainly with teammate Luka Doncic. These two are expected to be the team leaders, but their personalities make things difficult, reportedly creating a rift between them. The Mavs made some significant changes this offseason, parting ways with...
NBAPosted by
Heat Nation

Report: Miami Heat believed to be targeting another ‘major player’ in addition to Kyle Lowry

According to a report, the Miami Heat could be in pursuit of “another major player” in addition to Kyle Lowry as the team explores sign-and-trade possibilities. After the Heat picked up Goran Dragic’s option for the 2021-22 season earlier today, reports came out that suggested the move was part of a bigger plan involving a potential sign-and-trade deal for Lowry. It’s unclear who the mystery player in the equation could be.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Raptors GM responds to Goran Dragic’s harsh Toronto comments

It is a natural part of life in professional sports: A trade relocates a player to a less desirable team. The Toronto Raptors are trying to deal with that situation after Goran Dragic, a central piece of the Miami Heat’s 2020 Eastern Conference championship roster, went to Canada as a result of the Heat’s acquisition of Raptor legend Kyle Lowry.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz on Ben Simmons, Goran Dragic and More

The bulk of the big names came and went in NBA free agency in a whirlwind of deals at the beginning of the week. There have been winners and losers in the proceedings, and a lot of the questions we had heading into the NBA offseason have already been answered. However, no league does player movement in the offseason quite like the NBA, and there's still a lot of time left before the new league year starts.

Comments / 1

Community Policy