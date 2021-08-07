Cancel
Arkansas City, KS

Ark City man arrested in connection with multiple drug charges

By Press Release ACPD
ctnewsonline.com
 6 days ago

The Arkansas City Police Department arrested an Ark City man late Thursday night in connection with multiple counts of possession of various drugs. Dylan Demirol David, 20, was arrested on suspicion of one felony count each of no drug tax stamp, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana within 1,000 feet of school and use of a communication device to arrange a drug sale.

