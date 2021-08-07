Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Mississippi medical group urges mask mandate for all schools

The State
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mississippi State Medical Association on Friday urged all school districts to require masks for students and employees as COVID-19 cases continue to proliferate with the highly contagious delta variant. “At MSMA, we love to follow the science. We digested it, and we believe in mask mandates for the schools,"...

www.thestate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Health
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Local
Mississippi COVID-19 Vaccines
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson, MS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Mississippi Health
Jackson, MS
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Principal#Mississippi Medical Group#Republican#Democratic#Forest#The Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthSFGate

Governor of State Leading Nation in Kids Hospitalized with Covid Fights to Ban School Mask Mandates

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Magnolia State Live

Health experts say even if Mississippi governor won’t mandate masks for school children, parents absolutely should

Mississippi’s top public health officers say parents of unvaccinated children should “absolutely” require their own children to wear face masks when they return to school, even if the school district doesn’t require them. Mississippi’s schools have largely been left to figure out their own plans for COVID-19 mitigation even as...
EducationPosted by
The Associated Press

North Carolina reverses course, urges masks in all schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday decided to reverse course from guidance he issued last week and will now urge all K-12 public school students and staff to be masked, even if they have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The Democratic governor and the state’s top public health official, Dr. Mandy Cohen, pinned much blame on unvaccinated people and renewed calls for them to get the shot.
Louisville, KYPosted by
WFPL

As Delta Spreads, Beshear Urges, But Doesn’t Mandate, Masks In School

With weeks to go before the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year, state officials say the highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has led to a quintupling of new cases since the beginning of July, mostly among unvaccinated people. Monday afternoon, Gov. Andy Beshear took to the podium with state education leaders to urge school […]
Boston, MAnbcboston.com

Doctors, Health Experts Urge Baker to Implement School Mask Mandate

Health professionals in Massachusetts are requesting that the administration of Gov. Charlie Baker implement universal masking in schools for the 2021-2022 school year. In two letters sent to Baker, physicians and health experts urged the governor to mandate masks in schools for the upcoming year, citing a recommendation issued this week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the proliferation of the highly-contagious delta variant.
EducationPosted by
Arizona Mirror

Pediatricians urge Ducey to rescind school mask-mandate ban

Arizona schools are grappling with COVID-19 outbreaks in the opening days of the fall semester, and more than 150 doctors have signed onto a letter praising schools that have defied a state law banning mask mandates and are urging Gov. Doug Ducey to change his mind on the law.  “I honestly can’t believe we are […] The post Pediatricians urge Ducey to rescind school mask-mandate ban appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Houston, TXABC13 Houston

HISD superintendent to propose mask mandate in all schools

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The superintendent of the largest public school system in Texas says he will propose a mask mandate in all schools, defying Gov. Greg Abbott's orders. On Thursday, Houston ISD Superintendent Millard House II confirmed to ABC13 that he would bring a mask mandate for consideration before the board. He told ABC13 that he plans on bringing it up at next Thursday's meeting.
Howell County, MOwestplainsdailyquill.net

Local officials weigh in on COVID-19 plans

With the rise in COVID-19 cases—many believed to be the Delta variant— in Howell County, there are many questions as to what steps are being taken regarding the situation. The quill recently reached out to the following agencies, Howell County Health Department, City of West Plains and West Plains R-7 schools.
Warrick County, INPosted by
My 1053 WJLT

Warrick County Reinstates Mask Mandate for All Schools

Remember earlier this summer when it appeared we had turned the corner on the COVID pandemic? Case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths were declining. People were getting vaccinated and things were looking so good, the Centers for Disease Control announced masks and social distancing were no longer necessary for those who were fully vaccinated. Then came the Delta variant, and over the past few weeks, has chipped away all the ground we gained. Numbers continue to rise each day across the country, including here in our part of Indiana where most, if not all, counties are back in the orange (or in the case of Posey County, the red). The rise led the CDC to strongly recommend everyone mask up again regardless of vaccination status, but ultimately leaving the decision to local government and businesses, more and more of which are using the recommendation to require masks be worn indoors. That includes the Warrick County School Corporation who announced Wednesday afternoon in an e-mail to parents they would be requiring all students and faculty to wear a mask inside school buildings when the new school year starts next week.
Austin, TXkut.org

Austin ISD Community Group Urges School Board To Go Against Governor's Order And Mandate Masks

A group of parents, teachers and students is pleading with Austin ISD to go against the governor's executive order and mandate masks when students return to class next week. Greg Abbott signed an order in May banning government institutions, including schools, from requiring masks. Since then, the COVID-19 infection rate in Texas has surged, and hospitals are seeing more younger and unvaccinated patients with the virus.

Comments / 0

Community Policy