Mississippi medical group urges mask mandate for all schools

Remember earlier this summer when it appeared we had turned the corner on the COVID pandemic? Case numbers, hospitalizations, and most importantly, deaths were declining. People were getting vaccinated and things were looking so good, the Centers for Disease Control announced masks and social distancing were no longer necessary for those who were fully vaccinated. Then came the Delta variant, and over the past few weeks, has chipped away all the ground we gained. Numbers continue to rise each day across the country, including here in our part of Indiana where most, if not all, counties are back in the orange (or in the case of Posey County, the red). The rise led the CDC to strongly recommend everyone mask up again regardless of vaccination status, but ultimately leaving the decision to local government and businesses, more and more of which are using the recommendation to require masks be worn indoors. That includes the Warrick County School Corporation who announced Wednesday afternoon in an e-mail to parents they would be requiring all students and faculty to wear a mask inside school buildings when the new school year starts next week.