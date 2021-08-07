Special Weather Statement issued for Jasper by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-07 02:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-07 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Jasper A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jasper County through 300 AM CDT At 205 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near DeMotte, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Wheatfield and Baileys Corner. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
