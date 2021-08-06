Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Gender equity shouldn’t be an Olympic sport

By Angela Ruggiero
Boston Globe
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, Americans have been been glued to their screens following Team USA’s record-setting women athletes. As they’ve carried the load in bringing home medals, the camera has been focused on their stunning strength, talent, and determination. We are proud to claim these athletes for our national pride and to show our children all that they can be.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angela Ruggiero
Person
Wilma Rudolph
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympic Sport#Summer Olympics#Gender Equity#Americans#Team Usa#Congress#Sports Innovation Lab#United States Olympic#Paralympic Committees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsswishappeal.com

The unmatched excellence of Team USA goes beyond seven-straight Olympic gold medals

How to put the greatness of Team USA in historical context?. Well, it’s kind of impossible, as the U.S. Women’s National Basketball Team’s absolute awesomeness in Olympic competition has exceeded any and all precedence. Yes, the U.S. Men’s National Basketball Team claimed seven-straight gold medals from 1936 to 1968. However,...
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Sportsthehayride.com

BAYHAM: An Awkward Yet Successful Olympics For Team USA

You have to give it to the Tokyo organizers of the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics: they found a way to go forward even with navigating major risks and public relations blowback from the 400,000 pro-cancel petition signers under the impression the world should bunker-sleep their way through the pandemic. Thanks...
College Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events released a blistering report Tuesday that recommended holding the men's and women's Final Fours at the same site and …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Tennischatsports.com

The Rise of Mixed-Gender Relays at the Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — After winning bronze in one of the new Olympic events at the Tokyo Games, Alejandra Valencia of Mexico recalled the moment when her partner nearly blew it. “I just said, ‘It’s OK, you know how to do this!’” she recalled. “And I gave him a little punch.”. Valencia’s...
Sportswestplainsdailyquill.net

Quick glance: NCAA gender equity report recommendations

Some of the recommendations in , which was hired to review inequities between the men's and women's NCAA Division I basketball tournaments:. — Change the leadership structure of Division I …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website....
TV & Videostalentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Acts That Aren’t Olympic Sports, But Feel Like Olympic Sports

The Tokyo Olympics are well on their way, and that means America’s Got Talent will be off the air for two weeks ahead of the live shows. As we all sit, mostly on sofas, watching the Olympic Games. ESPN asked fans to think of things that aren’t Olympic sports, but feel like Olympic sports. It got us thinking about AGT acts that aren’t Olympic sports, but definitely feel like it.
SportsPosted by
E! News

The Truth About How Most Olympic Athletes Make Money

Simone Biles did lose a shot at six figures by pulling out of most of her event finals at the Tokyo Olympics. If she had swept all six with gold medals, she could have earned $196,875: $37,500 per individual gold (x5), plus $9,375 for her 25 percent share of a team gold from the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee (which has increased all medal payouts by 50 percent since Rio). Instead, she left with $5,625 (her cut of a $22,500 silver), plus a $15,000 bronze for her performance on the balance beam.
Basketballnewsy.com

Report: NCAA Fails On Gender Equity, Undervalues Women's Basketball

The NCAA has fallen short of upholding its commitment to gender equity by prioritizing its cash cow Division I men's basketball tournament “over everything else,” according a scathing review released Tuesday after an uproar over how the association conducts its championship events. A law firm hired by the NCAA to...
Fox Sports Radio

Why You Shouldn't Praise Simone Biles For Quitting Tokyo Olympics

Ben Maller: "We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles... At its core, the issue is really bigger than Simone Biles. It gets down to the very bedrock of athletic competition. I was raised to always follow the code of ‘you always finish what you start’, and you always finish your work. Those are important things to me. In a life well-lived, you don’t quit, and even if you take it on the chin, you take it with a smile on your face. Sports are designed to test the resolve of those who choose to compete. A lot of things have gone upside down here. The pendulum has swung so far in the wrong direction that it's at the point where you gain more clout by being a quitter than winning a medal. You earn your worth in gold bullion by walking away. This is a 180-degree turn from the history of sport. Think of some of the great quotes, Vince Lombardi – ‘winners never quit, and quitters never win.’ Michael Jordan – ‘if you quit once it becomes a habit.’ Now you’re tagged as a quasi-‘HERO’ for screaming ‘I’M DONE!’ The media is working overdrive like a 1990’s rock band the Spin Doctors to rationalize, make excuses, and say it’s not her fault… Biles has been universally praised for showing ‘bravery.’ Making excuses for failure seems to be the rage of the times. She literally and figuratively stopped competing because they were going to lose, they performed better than she did, and she could not handle the pressure of the moment." (Full Video Above)
SportsPosted by
Front Office Sports

NCAA Gender Equity Review Reveals Systemic Problems

Back in April, NCAA president Mark Emmert commissioned a gender equity review following the disparities between this year’s NCAA Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. On Tuesday, the firm, Kaplan Hecker and Fink, released the highly anticipated report. While the study confirmed many reports about the inequities during the...
Societyupenn.edu

Gender Parity Should Only Be the Start for Representation in Leadership

July is a special month to me. It’s the month of my teenage daughter’s birth, the month of my wedding anniversary, and — one year ago — July was the month I began my tenure as Dean of the Wharton School. Despite being a challenging year in higher education, as I reflect back on my year at the helm of the first and arguably best business school in the country, I have so many reasons to be excited about what lies ahead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy