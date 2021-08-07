Cancel
Sports

Robbie Slater excluded from Paramount Plus' coverage of A-League and Australian football

By Kieran Francis
Sporting News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong-time Australian football pundit and former Socceroo midfielder Robbie Slater has confirmed he won't be a part of Paramount+'s Australian football coverage. Slater, who has been a commentator and analyst at Fox Sports for over a decade, was touted as being a talent that could be looked at by the new streaming service, along with the likes of Adam Peacock, Mark Bosnich and Andy Harper.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Slater
Person
Mark Bosnich
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A League#Australian Football#Fifa World Cup#Paramount Plus#A League#Paramount#Fox Sports#W League#Ffa Cup#Viacom#Cbs#Network Ten#Channel 10#Melbourne Victory#Central Coast Mariners#Youth National Teams#Afc Asian Cup#Finals Afc U23#Paris Olympics 2024#Afc U20 Women
