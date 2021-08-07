Robbie Slater excluded from Paramount Plus' coverage of A-League and Australian football

It’s a weekend of football again on AFI.tv highlighted by two International Federation of American Football European Championship games and a major flag football tournament. Team Sweden heads to Helsinki, Finland to face Team Finland in an IFAF European Championship semifinal while the Serbian national team visits Austria to play Team Austria in an IFAF European Championship placement game. One of the largest flag football tournaments in Europe takes place in Copenhagen, Denmark with 30 teams participating in four different divisions. Meanwhile, the German Football League heads into the second half of the season with five games on tap.