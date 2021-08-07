Robbie Slater excluded from Paramount Plus' coverage of A-League and Australian football
Long-time Australian football pundit and former Socceroo midfielder Robbie Slater has confirmed he won't be a part of Paramount+'s Australian football coverage. Slater, who has been a commentator and analyst at Fox Sports for over a decade, was touted as being a talent that could be looked at by the new streaming service, along with the likes of Adam Peacock, Mark Bosnich and Andy Harper.www.sportingnews.com
