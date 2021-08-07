David Carlson: No pleasure like reading a book

Bridget Jones’s Diary is not unjustly maligned, because it is not maligned, or not exactly. When it was first published, 25 years ago, it was a hit, topping the bestseller lists for months on end, and it has since sold more than 15 million copies (probably far more; that number is from 2016). It has also been adapted into one of the best romantic comedies—and the absolute best onscreen Mr. Darcy, don’t @ me—of all time. It is generally credited with having created a genre, even if that genre was what we used to call “chick lit.” It wasn’t necessarily the first book in the category, but it was Helen Fielding’s witty, sloppy novel, Imelda Whelehan wrote in a reader’s guide to the book, that “defined the terms on which all other chick lit would be judged.” So it’s a modern classic, but it is not, all parties seem to agree, a “serious” book.