Appomattox, VA

4 Bedroom Home in Appomattox - $649,900

Lynchburg News and Advance
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome see this custom built home set back on 42+ acres that offers quality comfort and privacy! Nestled just outside Appomattox and just 30 minutes from Lynchburg. A stunning 4 bedroom 3 bath craftsman home with 2 car garage and spacious open concept kitchen and living space. Granite throughout with stainless steel appliances and gas logs in living room. Solar panels provide for a near cost free electric service. 400 amp service with electric running to shed and hookup for generator. Nearly 43 acres on 3 plots of land with second well already on property. 30+ acres with white oak and pine trees. Perfect for any sportsman or simply to provide privacy. Call today to tour this beautiful property!

newsadvance.com

