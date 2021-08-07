Cancel
The Queen and Her Prime Ministers, Saturday, 21.30, Channel 4

By TV Cream
tvcream.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis was supposed to go out in April but the death of Prince Philip put all royal docs out of bounds for a few weeks, especially ones as potentially controversial as this. That said, it probably isn’t going to have much concrete information to impart, as it’s something that’s famously conducted with the utmost secrecy and nobody who’s ever taken part has spilled the beans to any great extent. That doesn’t mean that we can’t have a bit of rumour and speculation about the Queen’s regular meetings with the Prime Minister, fourteen in all. There are some newly declassified documents to have a nose at, though we think juicy gossip about who she liked the best – and least – might be based around the vaguest of generalisations.

