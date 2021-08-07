O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals, 4-2

That was pretty uninteresting. The Cardinals beat the Royals, 4-2. It was a pretty uninteresting baseball game. We had to listen to Steve Physioc and it took more than three hours to complete, so I guess you could say it was more painful than anything else. St. Louis jumped on Mike Minor, who Dayton Moore hilariously said he “didn’t want” to trade. Could he have meant that nobody else wanted to trade for him? Because man, that would make way more sense. Minor gave up four runs in five innings, giving up seven hits and ballooning his ERA to 5.39. Paul Goldschmidt hit a first-inning home run right after Steve Physioc mentioned how he hadn’t hit one in two weeks. A couple innings later, he was talking about how whoever was up for St. Louis was in an 0-for-18, and the hitter promptly slapped a hit. Facing Mike Minor is the cure to all hitting woes! Seriously, though, Minor is terrible. Jackson Kowar should be in the major leagues starting over this guy. Play for the future. Considering how.