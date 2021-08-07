Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

O'Neill and Goldschmidt homer, Cardinals beat Royals, 4-2

By The Associated Press
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS — Tyler O’Neill had a career-high four hits, including a solo home run, and Adam Wainwright threw seven effective innings and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Kansas City Royals 4-2 on Friday night. Paul Goldschmidt also homered to help St. Louis snap a three-game losing streak. Ryan...

www.messenger-inquirer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
Person
Tyler O'neill
Person
Matt Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals#Brewers#The St Louis Cardinals#Al Central#White Sox 8#Cubs 6#The Chicago White Sox#Cubs 8 6#Yankees 3#Yankees#Mariners#Indians 6#Tigers 1#Tigers#Indians#Phillies 4#Mets 2 Philadelphia#Phillies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBsemoball.com

Votto homers in 7th straight game, Reds beat Mets 6-2

NEW YORK (AP) -- Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Votto's solo homer to center field in the sixth inning extended the Reds' lead to 3-1. The six-time All-Star and 2010 NL MVP, serenaded with chants of "Over-rated!" earlier in the evening, seemed to enjoy a leisurely trot around the bases before he flexed and pointed to the name on the back of his uniform while nearing the Cincinnati dugout.
MLBchatsports.com

Joey Votto homers again as Reds beat Cubs 7-4

Chicago Cubs, Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds, Wrigley Field, Alec Mills, Aristides Aquino, Milwaukee Brewers, Ian Happ, Tucker Barnhart, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base. Joey Votto set a Reds franchise record by homering in his sixth consecutive game as Cincinnati beat the Cubs 7-4 on Thursday at...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Tallies three hits in loss

O'Neill went 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and a run in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta. The slugger was responsible for three of St.Louis' eight total hits and collected the team's only extra-base hit when he doubled in the seventh frame. O'Neill also scored the Cardinals' lone run after singling in the ninth. The three-hit game was his fifth such performance of the campaign. O'Neill's .271/.331/.509 slash line is a considerable improvement over his .173/.261/.360 line over 50 games last season.
MLBnorthwestmoinfo.com

Bichette homers, Jays beat Royals 6-4 in Toronto return

TORONTO (AP) — The Blue Jays made a triumphant return to Toronto after being away from home for nearly two years. Bo Bichette hit a two-run home run, Teoscar Hernandez added a solo shot run and the Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 6-4 Friday night. “It felt like...
MLBPosted by
670 The Score

Royals beat White Sox, 3-2

Daniel Lynch and four relievers held the Chicago White Sox in check, and Emmanuel Rivera’s line drive was misplayed into an early two-run double Thursday night that helped the Kansas City Royals hang on for a 3-2 victory.
MLBMLB

Story launches 2 in Rockies' 4-homer win

DENVER -- Trevor Story’s goodbye to the Rockies and Coors Field is a little longer than anticipated. But as long as he sticks around, why not use the time regaining his power swing?. Story homered twice Thursday afternoon in a 6-5 win over the Cubs at Coors Field -- a...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Perfect day at plate

O'Neill went 4-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals. O'Neill singled and scored in the second inning and later added another run with his 410-foot shot off Mike Minor in the fourth. The 26-year-old outfielder has been red-hot so far in August, going 11-for-17 (.647) with three extra-base hits and five runs scored in five games. O'Neill continues improving on his breakout 2021 campaign and he's now slashing .286/.346/.528 with 18 home runs.
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (8/4): Royals roll, Cardinals fall

(KMAland) -- The Royals rolled past the White Sox while the Cardinals dropped to the Braves on Wednesday. Royals (46-60): The Royals went deep four times in a 9-1 win over their AL Central foe. Salvador Perez, Ryan O'Hearn, Edward Olivares and Michael A. Taylor contributed the homers, driving in two, three, one and one run, respectively. Taylor also doubled while Whit Merrifield drove in one run on three hits. Carlos Hernandez got the win, tossing five innings of two-hit baseball. He also struck out six.
MLBYardbarker

Cardinals top Royals, 4-2

That was pretty uninteresting. The Cardinals beat the Royals, 4-2. It was a pretty uninteresting baseball game. We had to listen to Steve Physioc and it took more than three hours to complete, so I guess you could say it was more painful than anything else. St. Louis jumped on Mike Minor, who Dayton Moore hilariously said he “didn’t want” to trade. Could he have meant that nobody else wanted to trade for him? Because man, that would make way more sense. Minor gave up four runs in five innings, giving up seven hits and ballooning his ERA to 5.39. Paul Goldschmidt hit a first-inning home run right after Steve Physioc mentioned how he hadn’t hit one in two weeks. A couple innings later, he was talking about how whoever was up for St. Louis was in an 0-for-18, and the hitter promptly slapped a hit. Facing Mike Minor is the cure to all hitting woes! Seriously, though, Minor is terrible. Jackson Kowar should be in the major leagues starting over this guy. Play for the future. Considering how.
MLBPosted by
FOX2Now

Carpenter delivers key pinch hit, Cardinals beat Royals again, 5-2

With the game tied 2-2 in the fourth inning, the Cardinals went to their bench early and Matt Carpenter delivered on Saturday night. The veteran pinch hitter smacked a double to right to Paul DeJong with the go ahead run. The Redbirds then added on to beat Kansas City for the second straight game, 5-2.
MLBKVOE

St. Louis Cardinals out score Kansas City Royals 4-2

The St. Louis Cardinals outscored the Kansas City Royals 4-2 Friday night. The Cardinals scored single runs in the 1st, 2nd, 4th, and 5th innings. The Royals would score 2 runs in the 6th inning on a Ryan O’Hearn triple and Hunter Dozier single. The Royals and Cardinals play again...
MLBcbslocal.com

Twins Beat Astros, 2 Homers From Polanco

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – The Minnesota Twins beat the Houston Astros 7-5 on Sunday. Jorge Polanco homered twice and drove in four runs and Miguel Sanó also hit a home run. Polanco hit a solo home run in the fifth and a three-run shot to right in the sixth to help the Twins build a 7-3 lead. Sanó hit a monstrous two-run homer to left in the fourth.
MLBPosted by
Salina Post

Perez homers twice, Royals pull away from Yankees 8-4

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Salvador Perez homered twice to set a career high with 29 this season, and the Kansas City Royals rallied to beat the New York Yankees 8-4. Perez put the Royals ahead with a two-run blast in the first inning estimated at 418 feet, and he tied the game at 4 leading off the sixth. It was the fourth multi-homer game this season and 10th of his career for Perez, who marked the 10th anniversary of his major league debut.
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Brewers score 6 in 5th, beat Cubs 6-3 for DH sweep

CHICAGO — Luis Urías had two hits during a six-run, fifth-inning rally as the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Chicago Cubs 6-3 Tuesday night to complete a doubleheader sweep. The nightcap was delayed for an hour, 29 minutes because of rain with one out in the top of the third, which limited starter Aaron Ashby to two scoreless innings. The Brewers then used six pitchers to complete the final five innings. Miguel Sanchez (1-0) threw one pitch to get the final out in the fourth inning for the win.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Scratched from lineup

O'Neill was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates for undisclosed reasons, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. O'Neill dealt with groin and finger issues earlier in the season but has been healthy for over a month, so it's not yet clear why the Cardinals changed their plans. Edmundo Sosa will enter the lineup in his absence, starting at second base and pushing Tommy Edman to the outfield.
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Tyler O'Neill: Dealing with vaccine side effects

O'Neill was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates while dealing with the side effects of his COVID-19 vaccination, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The Cardinals could place O'Neill on the COVID-19 injured list if they wanted to, but no such transaction has been made yet....

Comments / 0

Community Policy