Nearly 27% Think This Is The Worst Hot Sauce
North Americans love their hot sauce, as evidenced by Fortune Business Insights, which observed a market size of $1.13 billion in 2020. Adding hot sauce to a dish instantly amplifies the heat, enhancing anything bland that lacks intensity. Thankfully, there are many options to choose from to satisfy all palates. Even those who prefer things a little tamer will find some mild hot sauces to begin their introduction to capsaicin.www.mashed.com
Comments / 0