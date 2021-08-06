Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Avila University football rates high on KCAC Media Day

By Martin City Telegraph
martincitytelegraph.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a short but eventful offseason for Avila football head coach Marc Benavidez. He returns for his fourth season, newly married in July and coming off the most successful season in team history. The Eagles lost one game, the first of the season, to Bethel College. The two teams...

martincitytelegraph.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Benedictine University#Reinhardt University#Marian University#American Football#Kcac Media Day#Eagles#Tabor College#All American#Covid#Mcpherson College#Friends University#Sterling College#Bethany College#University Of Saint Mary#Bethel College 95#Avila University 86 Lrb#Southwestern College#Ottawa University 63 6#Rv Southeastern#Kansas Wesleyan 8 2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Richfield, UTmidutahradio.com

2-A South Region Media Day Football Report

RICHFIELD, Utah-Wednesday, the Quality Center of Richfield hosted the 2-A South Region football media day. The teams in order of appearance were South Sevier, Beaver, Grand, Millard, Delta and San Juan. San Juan. 1:45 pm. The Broncos were represented by head coach Barkley Christensen, receiver/defensive back Cooper Black, receiver/defensive back...
Alva, OKalvareviewcourier.com

2021 Football Media Day and preseason practice schedule finalized

Alva, Okla – The return of Northwestern Oklahoma State football continues to inch closer. Head Coach Matt Walter has announced the 2021 media day and the team's camp schedule including 17 total practices and two scrimmages before the Sept. 2 Thursday night game opener. The deadline for all players to...
Vermillion, SDYankton Daily Press

Football: MVFC Emphasizes Vaccinations At Media Day

VERMILLION —The Missouri Valley Football Conference hosted it’s Media Day over Zoom ahead of the 2021 fall season Tuesday, with a goal on getting as close to normal as possible this fall. The key talking point from MVFC Commissioner Patty Viverito was getting the teams vaccinated ahead of the season....
Abilene, TXmyfoxzone.com

Abilene Christian football team prepares for WAC Media Day

ABILENE, Texas — Three members from the Abilene Christian University football team will be in attendance for the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Media Day this Wednesday. Members include head coach Adam Dorrel, senior wide receiver Kobe Clark and All-League defensive lineman Quent Titre. This event will be held in The Woodlands, marking the unofficial start to the 2021 campaign.
Wichita, KSKSN.com

Jayhawk Conference holds football Media Day in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The KJCCC wrapped up it’s 2020 football season about three months ago, and it’s a quick turnaround heading into a traditional fall season in 2021. Coaches of the conference talked about the transition at Media Day at Riverfront Stadium on Wednesday. All coaches from the conference...
South Charleston, WVwvgazettemail.com

Prep football: Mark Mason makes Capital debut at MSAC media day

Mark Mason is now “one of the guys’’ in the MSAC. Mason’s first official function after being approved as head coach at Capital Wednesday evening was participating in the Mountain State Athletic Conference’s football media day Thursday afternoon at Little Creek Park in South Charleston. With the start of the...
Albuquerque, NMKRQE News 13

Sports Desk: NMSU football holds Media Day, ready to have a season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State football is ready for their first fall season in two years. Doug Martin’s squad will hold the first practice of fall camp Friday. Story continues below:. Vaccine: All state employees required to be vaccinated or get tested regularly. Crime: 2021 sees 73 homicides...
College SportsWenatchee World

Realignment, vaccination efforts among topics at Pac-12 Football Media Day

LOS ANGELES — There was already much to discuss when new commissioner George Kliavkoff took the stage early Tuesday morning in Hollywood for Pac-12 Football Media Day. Health and safety protocols following an unprecedented and pandemic-shortened college football season last fall. The recent announcement by the NCAA regarding name, image and likeness. The possible expansion of the College Football Playoff field to 12 teams.
Waco, TXWacoTrib.com

A fresh football start: Waco High, Midway, University roll into new season

The Waco High Lions, Midway Panthers and University Trojans took the field during the hottest part of the day on Monday. They were practicing football, but also the concept of mind over matter. If you don’t mind the heat, the temperature doesn’t matter. And for all three, the desire to get back on the right side of a winning football season quashed all other factors.
Marquette, MIWLUC

U.P. Football All-Stars get down to basics, Media Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Day 2 of the U.P. Football All-Star week has concluded. The second day for both teams saw them settling in to their practice routines. Practice was held once in the morning and again in the afternoon. Both teams solidified their personnel and began to implement their game plans. Some players changed positions, based on the needs of the team, and how their talents might best be utilized. The offenses worked on different packages that would fit best with their individual talent. The defenses began developing plans for stopping the different offensive sets. Each practice saw the teams creating better chemistry and improved execution of their plays. Overall, at the end of day 2, these 80+ players from throughout the U.P. looked like two teams who are practicing for a game on Saturday, not a group of individuals thrown together just one day ago.
West, TXNews Channel 25

25 Days of High School Football: West

WEST, Texas — After coming up just shy of a district title in 2020, the door is wide open for the West Trojans to get over the hump in 2021. The Trojans lost just one district game in 2020. That came at the hands of Grandview, marking the second straight season West could not overcome the Zebras.
Saint Marys, PADerrick

District 9 Football League's annual media day returns

ST MARYS - High school football season doesn't officially start until Monday with heat acclimation practices beginning, and games are still a few weeks away, but on Wednesday morning, it sure felt like the campaign was under way as the District 9 Football League (D9FL) held its media day. Taking...
Conway, SCwbtw.com

CCU football holds annual media day, will begin fall camp on Wednesday

CONWAY, S.C. – Guess who’s back? The Chanticleers reported for fall camp on Tuesday, which included moving into university housing, team meetings over zoom with compliance, academics, media relations, dietitian, and athletic training, as well as a guest speaker discussing leadership. The day also included the Coastal Football Media Day...

Comments / 0

Community Policy