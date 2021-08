Two people have died and several others have been taken ill from drug-related incidents as clubbers returned to nightclubs in the UK. Last weekend, a 21-year-old who has been identified as Bill Hodgson died at The Cause in Tottenham, north London, while two others were taken to hospital before being discharged. In Bristol, one person died and 20 more were admitted to hospital over the weekend in drug-related incidents. It is suspected that the incidents could be linked to high-potency ecstasy that is now commonly sold in Britain.