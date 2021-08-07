Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Unclear whether Delta variant is hitting kids harder, experts say

By HealthDay News
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8Fq2_0bKbayYH00
Experts say they aren't sure whether the Delta variant of COVID-19 is hitting kids harder. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The Delta variant is proving just as infectious for children as for everyone else, with pediatric cases surging in some parts of the United States, pediatricians and children's hospitals say.

However, it's not clear yet whether the variant is any harsher on kids compared to earlier COVID-19 strains, leading to more hospitalizations and brushes with death rather than just the sniffles.

Child cases of COVID-19 steadily increased throughout July, as Delta became the dominant strain in the United States, according to tracking data kept by the Children's Hospital Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

More than 71,700 COVID-19 cases in people under the age of 18 were reported between July 22 and July 29, with kids and teens representing about one in five new cases that week, the data shows.

Doctors and nurses at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla. -- a state hammered by the Delta surge -- "have been extremely busy caring for pediatric patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the past few weeks as we've seen one of the highest increases in COVID-19 cases at our hospital since the beginning of the pandemic," said Angela Green, the hospital's vice president and chief patient safety and quality officer.

But there are mixed reports regarding the severity of illness linked to the Delta variant in kids.

The tracking numbers show that the rate of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations is about the same as it has been for earlier variants, varying between 0.1% and 1.9% depending on the state.

"While we are seeing an increase in overall cases, our hospitalization rate for COVID has remained the same," Green said.

The AAP agrees, saying that "at this time, it appears that severe illness due to COVID-19 is uncommon among children."

More severe kids' cases seen

But one front-line doctor disagrees, suspecting that Delta is indeed harder on kids although there's currently no hard numbers to prove it.

In the past, doctors in the emergency room at Le Bonheur Children's Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., usually learned that a kid had COVID-19 while treating some other problem, like a broken leg or arm, said Dr. Nick Hysmith, the hospital's medical director of infection prevention.

Routine testing would reveal an asymptomatic infection while doctors treated the immediate medical issue.

The Delta surge has changed that equation for Le Bonheur, which receives patients from Arkansas, Mississippi and west Tennessee, Hysmith said.

"In the past week and a half to two weeks, we've seen kids presenting and being admitted for COVID-19. They're having respiratory symptoms, shortness of breath that has required hospital admission," Hysmith said, noting that these patients are mainly between the ages of 10 and 13.

"We've had kids intubated over the past week with COVID-19 pneumonia. We've had kids that have required very aggressive pulmonary interventions just shy of being intubated in our critical care area," he continued.

Hysmith thinks "there's something about Delta that's a little different, in that we are seeing more severe disease."

Other experts aren't so sure, instead wondering if the sheer number of new cases caused by the Delta variant has simply led to a misperception of that strain's severity.

"I think the jury's still out. There's not enough data at this point to say for sure if it's going to be more severe," said Dr. Kristin Oliver, an assistant professor of pediatrics with the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, in New York City.

More cases of mis-c

The infectiousness of the Delta variant has meant that more kids are catching the virus, said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, co-director of the Healthcare Transformation Institute at the University of Pennsylvania, in Philadelphia.

That's compounded by the fact that kids younger than 12 still don't have a vaccine approved for them, while a majority of older folks now are vaccine-protected against severe COVID-19, Emanuel and Oliver said.

"If you're looking just at the straight numbers, even if it's not more severe, as you get more infections you're going to get more kids hospitalized and unfortunately more kids die," Oliver said. "We'll be seeing that increase whether or not it's more severe."

There is one concern for current child COVID-19 patients that should be kept in mind, even if their Delta infections are no worse than with previous strains, said Dr. Alice Sato, hospital epidemiologist at Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha, Neb.

A small number of kids with an initially mild COVID-19 infection can later develop MIS-C, multisystem inflammatory syndrome-children, a syndrome in which hyperactive inflammation damages the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain and other organs.

"We expect to start seeing more of those cases as well, and a third to a half of those children require ICU care," Sato said. "It very heavily impacts their heart in most of those children. Those are the ones who need ICU care, when we really need to support their heart function."

Because of the delayed onset of MIS-C, we'll start seeing those cases in one or two months, Sato and Hysmith predicted.

"If we're seeing this surge in our pediatric population, I'm very concerned that we're going to see a surge in MIS-C as well, four to six weeks from now," Hysmith said.

More information

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more about COVID-19 and children.

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

Comments / 9

UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
158K+
Followers
38K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Tennessee State
State
Arkansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Emanuel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#On Children#Kidneys#New York City#Johns Hopkins#Covid#Aap#Le Bonheur#Mis C
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Springfield, MOOzarks First.com

140 kids test positive for COVID-19 in the last week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – In the last week, approximately 140 school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors at Cox and Mercy hospitals say that since the mask mandate expired, they have been treating a higher number of pediatric patients suffering from the virus. Dr. Abhishek Watts at Mercy Hospital says...
Delta, ALPosted by
AL.com

Delta COVID variant symptoms: What to look for

By now, most of us know the traditional symptoms of COVID-19: Fever, cough and loss of taste or smell. But the Delta variant of the virus – the version that accounts for as much as 80% of new cases in the U.S. – seems to present slightly different symptoms, according to researchers.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

You Can Catch the Delta Variant Outdoors If You Do This One Thing, Experts Warn

The rise of the Delta variant in the U.S. has led to a major surge in COVID cases, forcing many areas to revert to some familiar protective measures such as wearing a mask in indoor public places. And while such precautions are still effective, the highly contagious nature of the strain means that you can even catch the Delta variant outdoors if you partake in certain activities, some experts say.
Public Healthnews4sanantonio.com

The signs you have the Delta variant are different than original COVID-19

(KVII/WKRC) - As COVID-19 cases skyrocket across the country, experts have spent the past few months focusing specially on the Delta variant. Effects reached as far as Washington, with the CDC going back to recommending everyone mask up indoors - even after their vaccine. Doctor Todd Bell, Associate Professor at...
KidsNBC News

Delta and vaccinated parents: What people with kids under 12 need to know

With coronavirus cases rising across the country and the highly contagious delta variant spreading in every state, many parents have been left wondering how best to keep their children safe, particularly when it comes to kids under 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Most schools are set to...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Says How to Avoid Delta

More than 50% of Americans are vaccinated against COVID-19, but the seven day average of daily cases is 741% higher than it was in mid-June. And hospitalizations are up 40%. To many, it feels like deja vu. Dr. Francis Collins, National Institutes of Health director and Dr. Anthony Fauci's boss, appeared on This Week yesterday to sound a warning: now is our chance to stop this before it gets even worse. Read on for 5 life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthdeseret.com

What the delta variant means for fully vaccinated people

The delta variant of the coronavirus is changing the game when it comes the United States’ response to the pandemic, and it will especially change how fully vaccinated people face the world. Changes to face masks for fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that fully...
Shreveport, LAPosted by
News Radio 710 KEEL

Baby Born In The Shreveport Area With COVID-19

During the "Delta variant" (Indian variant) surge of COVID-19 in Louisiana, the common thread has been illness among those who are unvaccinated. In fact, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Dr. Rochelle P. Walensky labeled this as the "pandemic of the unvaccinated" in July. It's...
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
FOX2Now

7 children fighting for their lives from COVID in local ICUs

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 cases continue to climb as the Delta variant surges. Now growing concerns for parents as more children are being hospitalized with COVID. “We’ve gone from just a week from having 13 kids in pediatric with COVID to 20 this week, many of whom are in critical condition,” said Dr. Clay Dunagan, St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force.
Florida StatePosted by
Fortune

Another COVID-19 variant has shown up in Florida as Delta rages on

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. While the Delta variant surges across the country, another mutation of COVID-19 is starting to spread among patients in Florida. Health care officials in Miami say the new variant—which is currently called B.1.621—now makes up about 10% of the cases there.
Miami, FLPosted by
CBS Miami

‘They Are Dying Quicker’: Hospital Workers Sad & Frustrated By Increasing COVID Patients

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The coronavirus delta variant is raging across the nation with cases and hospitalizations spiking, especially in Florida, which leads the nation in new COVID-19 hospitalizations. Florida is the only state in the country with 25 percent or more of its hospital beds occupied by COVID patients. Nearly 13 thousand COVID patients are hospitalized in Florida, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. That has left hospitals coping with overflow and expanding their workspaces. Memorial West Hospital in Pembroke Pines has set up a makeshift area in the cafeteria and a conference room to help patients who do...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

More dangerous than Delta? Experts warn of new COVID variants

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Right now the Delta variant is spreading like wildfire. It is more contagious and more dangerous than previous strains, but experts say the next strain will be even worse. Dr. Ann Sheehy is a hospitalist at UW Health and treats COVID-19 patients. She says with the...
Kids27 First News

Are kids more vulnerable to the delta variant of COVID-19?

(NEXSTAR) – Hospitals around the United States, especially in the South, are starting to fill back up again as the delta variant tears though the country. With previous waves of infection, we’ve been most worried about the elderly being vulnerable. Now, it’s younger people – even children – starting to show up in hospital beds.

Comments / 9

Community Policy