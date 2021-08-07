Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Great Britain’s Galal Yafai takes flyweight gold over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines

By Scott Christ
Bad Left Hook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat Britain’s Galal Yafai is now an Olympic gold medalist, taking the men’s flyweight final bout over the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam. The win also gives Great Britain its first boxing gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and denies the Philippines once again as the country will continue to wait on its first boxing gold medal in the Olympics. The Filipino team overall showed great talent in Tokyo, though, with two silver medals and a bronze.

www.badlefthook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Galal Yafai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#Boxing#Combat#Filipino
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
U.K.
Country
Philippines
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
SportsInternational Business Times

Biles Out Of More Olympic Events As Doping Case Rocks Athletics

Simone Biles pulled out of two more events at the Olympics on Saturday, raising major doubts over whether she will compete again in Tokyo as Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare was thrown out after failing a doping test. US swimmer Caeleb Dressel powered to a third gold medal of the Games...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
SportsPosted by
The Week

Olympic officials will replace Japanese athlete's gold medal after mayor bit it

Japanese softball player Miu Goto will have her Olympic gold medal replaced after a mayor controversially decided to bite the original. Tokyo Olympics officials say they're replacing Goto's gold medal after Takashi Kawamura, the mayor of her hometown of Nagoya, bit the first one during a ceremony despite COVID-19 concerns, BBC News reports. The International Olympic Committee is reportedly set to cover the costs.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Yafai, Bibossinov, Tanaka, Paalam Advance To Men's Flyweight Semifinals In Tokyo

Galal Yafai avoided the temptation of joining his brothers in the pro ranks in order to pursue his dream of bringing home a Gold medal. The flyweight representative for Great Britain is one fight away from competing for that prize, following a split decision win over Cuba's Yosbany Veitia in their terrific flyweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena. Yafai won on four of the five scorecards (30-27, 30-27, 29-28, 29-28) to become the sixth boxer from Great Britain to medal in the Tokyo Olympics.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Canelo Alvarez scraps September 18 date, eyes November return

Canelo Alvarez will once again miss out on fighting during Mexican Independence Day weekend. Eddie Hearn announced on Twitter that the unified super middleweight champ is now “focused on a return to the ring in November. Canelo (56-1-2, 38 KO) hasn’t actually fought in September since 2018, when he narrowly...
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias beats Pat McCormack of Great Britain to win second gold medal

Cuba’s Roniel Iglesias became a two-time gold medalist in his fourth Olympics, beating Great Britain’s Pat McCormack to win men’s welterweight gold in Tokyo. Iglesias, 32, won bronze at Beijing 2008 and gold at London 2012 as a light welterweight, and moved up to welterweight for his third Olympics, Rio 2016, where he was eliminated short of a medal.
Combat SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

GB have secured their best Olympic boxing medal haul for 101 YEARS, as Galal Yafai overpowered Yosvany Veitia to book a place in the flyweight semi-finals

Team GB have guaranteed their best boxing medal haul for 101 years, as Galal Yafai defeated Yosvany Veitia 4-1 to reach the flyweight semi-finals. Yafai, featuring in his second Olympic Games, is hoping to add to the Commonwealth gold he won in 2018 in the same division, and he's gone one step closer after a hard-fought points victory.
Combat SportsBad Left Hook

Olympics 2020 boxing results: Busenaz Surmeneli wins Turkey’s first-ever boxing gold medal

Turkey first participated in the Olympic Games back in 1908, and in all that time, the nation never had produced a boxing gold medalist. Until now. Busenaz Surmeneli didn’t have her best showing, but won the women’s welterweight gold medal over China’s Gu Hong in an ugly fight that never really found a rhythm. Judges had three cards for Surmeneli and two even, with Gu losing a point in the second round and also receiving a standing eight count in the same frame.
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Olympic Boxing Results – Day 10: Dubois out, Yafai, Paalam, Davis medal

World Boxing News provides Olympic Boxing Results as Great British medal hope Caroline Dubois crashes out at the Quarter-Final stages. Dubois did well but was pipped at the end 3-2 by Thailand’s Sudaporn Seesondee. Taking medals on day ten were the United States’ Keyshawn Davis and Filipino rising star Carlo...

Comments / 0

Community Policy