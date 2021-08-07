Olympics 2020 boxing results: Great Britain’s Galal Yafai takes flyweight gold over Carlo Paalam of the Philippines
Great Britain’s Galal Yafai is now an Olympic gold medalist, taking the men’s flyweight final bout over the Philippines’ Carlo Paalam. The win also gives Great Britain its first boxing gold medal at Tokyo 2020, and denies the Philippines once again as the country will continue to wait on its first boxing gold medal in the Olympics. The Filipino team overall showed great talent in Tokyo, though, with two silver medals and a bronze.www.badlefthook.com
