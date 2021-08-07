Emergency hearing for Barry Morphew

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus. The 69-30 vote capped months of negotiations between the White House and a group of senators, led by Sens. Kyrsten...
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Faced with mounting legal pressures and demands for his departure from President Joe Biden and others, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned on Tuesday following an inquiry that found he sexually harassed 11 women, capping a startling downfall for one of the most prominent politicians in the United States.
NEW YORK (AP) — One of Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime accusers sued Prince Andrew on Monday, taking accusations that she has repeatedly publicly lodged against him, including that he sexually assaulted her when she was 17, to a formal venue. Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court,...
The White House indicated Tuesday it was looking to support schools that face financial consequences for defying Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis 's (R) ban on mask mandates. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the Biden administration was looking to support schools that "do the right thing" when it comes to masking, saying school leaders in Florida have shown "courage" and "boldness."
The Pentagon will require all military personnel to get the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, according to a new memo from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin , released Monday. “I will seek the president’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon” final approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) “whichever comes first,” Austin wrote in the memo to troops.
WASHINGTON — The Justice Department signaled Monday that it could release some classified information from its investigation into the Sept. 11 attacks, which families of the victims say could show connections between the Saudi government and the terrorist attackers. In a letter in federal court, the Biden administration said the...
Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
Rita Galvin, attorney for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, gave a lengthy rebuttal to the state attorney general's report on alleged sexual harassment, in an speech streamed live from the governor's official website. Galvin, who is not a state employee but an attorney with the law firm Seward & Kissel,...
Robert Durst took the stand at his California murder trial Monday and immediately denied killing his best friend, who prosecutors say was about to reveal to investigators his involvement in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. "Bob, did you kill Susan Berman?" Durst's attorney Dick DeGuerin said to open the...
Aug 10 (Reuters) - School districts in Florida and Texas are bucking their Republican governors' bans on requiring masks for children and teachers as coronavirus cases soar in conservative areas with low vaccination rates. The Broward County school board in Florida on Tuesday became the latest major district to flout...
