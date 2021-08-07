Purple Heart Day
Purple Heart Day is an observance that commemorates the creation of the Purple Heart Medal on August 7, 1782 by the Commander-in-Chief of the Continental Army, General George Washington. Then known as the Badge of Military Merit and awarded for gallantry in action, it was awarded to 2 Revolutionary War Soldiers. It was the first US military award that could be given to enlisted Soldiers (most military awards back then were for command officers).www.borgernewsherald.com
