HOUGHTON — Saturday is National Purple Heart Day. As of Friday, it also Purple Heart Day in Michigan. For those unfamiliar with it, Purple Heart Day is obersved each year on Aug. 7. First observed in 2014, it has been observed every year since. It is a chance to remember and honor those military service men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield, or paid the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the nation with their lives. It is also referred to as: Purple Heart Recognition Day and Purple Heart Appreciation Day.