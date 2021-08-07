Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norwalk, CT

Oak Hills Park meadow work has paid off

By Audrey Cozzarin
Posted by 
Nancy on Norwalk
Nancy on Norwalk
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The new restorative meadow at Oak Hills Park’s nature center, planted in late May, is thriving! Native pollinator seedling plants grown by the Norwalk Land Trust were included in the ¼-acre site, along with Ernst Seed Co.’s “Showy Northeast Native Wildflower & Grasses Mix” seeds. Months of researching and planning for this new stewardship practice was followed by two days of planting by volunteers and members of the Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee.

www.nancyonnorwalk.com

Comments / 0

Nancy on Norwalk

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk, CT
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
258K+
Views
ABOUT

NancyOnNorwalk.com was conceived as the place to go for Norwalk residents to get the real, unvarnished story about what is going on in and around their city.

 https://www.nancyonnorwalk.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Norwalk, CT
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak#Meadow#Nature Center#Volunteers#Compost#The Norwalk Land Trust#Ernst Seed Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
Nancy on Norwalk

NoN boat ride: A good time had by all

Thank you to the happy crowd of NancyOnNorwalk supporters who made our first boat cruise a success! We liked it so much we plan to do it again in the near future. And thank you to the Seaport Association for providing this opportunity!

Comments / 0

Community Policy