Oak Hills Park meadow work has paid off
The new restorative meadow at Oak Hills Park’s nature center, planted in late May, is thriving! Native pollinator seedling plants grown by the Norwalk Land Trust were included in the ¼-acre site, along with Ernst Seed Co.’s “Showy Northeast Native Wildflower & Grasses Mix” seeds. Months of researching and planning for this new stewardship practice was followed by two days of planting by volunteers and members of the Oak Hills Park Nature Advisory Committee.www.nancyonnorwalk.com
