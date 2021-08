Day eight of Tokyo 2020 is underway as the day starts with an early morning start to the triathlon and mixed triathlon relay finals. Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky added to the tally of United States’ gold medals at the games on Saturday while Australia’s winning streak continued with Kaylee McKeown winning the 200m backstroke for their seventh gold in the pool.Team GB took bronze in women’s windsurfing as Emma Wilson came in third after China’s Lu Yunxiu, who took the gold.Simone Biles pulled out of gymnastics finals for the vault and the uneven bars. It was announced that...