Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation presents 4th Annual Austin’s Birthday Bash

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Downtown Austin Alliance Foundation will host the fourth annual Austin’s Birthday Bash. The family-friendly event is a community celebration featuring the live music, creative arts, food and people that capture the true spirit and authenticity of Austin.

austin.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Creative Arts#Auction#Health And Safety#Salt Time Caf#Friends#The Passion Flower
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate passes $1T bipartisan infrastructure bill in major victory for Biden

The Senate on Tuesday passed a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal, a significant win for President Biden and the first step on his top legislative priority. Senators voted 69-30 on the bill, which was spearheaded by a bipartisan group of senators led by Sens. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Nineteen GOP senators voted with all Democrats to pass the legislation.
EnvironmentNBC News

U.N. releases blistering assessment on the state of climate change

Climate change is changing Earth in ways that are "unprecedented" in thousands of years — and in some cases, hundreds of thousands of years — according to a blistering report released Monday by the United Nations. The sobering assessment also found that some changes that are already playing out, such...
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Time's Up board co-chair steps down in wake of Cuomo scandal

(CNN) — Time's Up board co-chair Roberta Kaplan resigned from her position at the women's rights organization after it came to light that she reviewed a draft of a letter questioning the character of one of New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo's accusers, Lindsey Boylan. "We hold ourselves accountable. The...
EducationPosted by
NBC News

DeSantis' office says salaries of officials who require masks for students may be withheld

Florida school superintendents who require masks for students without giving them a way to opt out could have their salaries withheld, Gov. Ron DeSantis' office said Monday. DeSantis last week barred local school districts from requiring students to wear masks amid a rise in cases, but at least one Florida school district said they will be mandatory when classes begin Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy