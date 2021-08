Here's what's happening in the Live Music Capital of the World. Hotel Vegas and Volstead 10.5 year anniversary celebration. The beloved East Austin dive turned 10 back in March when the world was still locked down. Now they celebrate over a decade of scene-defining sounds with a three-day shindig that will include bands, comedians, giveaways and more. The festivities kick off on Thursday with a free party on the patio featuring retro cumbia outfit El Combo Obscuro (featuring members of El Tule) and the Peligrosa DJs. There will be happy hour food and drink specials, plus free Vegas tees for the first 110 guests. The evening’s entertainment will include a comedy showcase and sets from DJs Orion, King Louie, Boyfriend at Volstead. The celebration continues on Friday and Saturday with two performances from psych-rock faves the Oh Sees. Sludgey rockers Amplified Heat open on Friday with self-described “bedroom wizard” rockers Nolan Potter’s Nightmare Band closing the party out on Saturday. Thursday: Free; Friday-Saturday: $30. 1502 E. Sixth St. texashotelvegas.com. — D.S.S.