Vino Vinyasa at Wanderlust Wine Collective East
Vino Vinyasa classes bring together vinyasa-based yoga and fun wine facts through creative yoga poses. Each hour-long educational class ends with a comparative wine tasting of two wines, inviting attendees to mindfully taste what's in their glass while applying what they learned through the poses.
