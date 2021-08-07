ARCOS presents In the Ether

What do you get when you cross world Yoga soundscapes and bass music? You get Skysia’s transcendent new melodic bass remix of DTO’s “Earth.”. The artist known as DTO is a popular producer of world music specifically for yoga, meditation, and movement. Think of those supremely uplifting tracks composed of swelling strings, tender pianos, and such. While these compositions are not typically of electronic nature or influence, TSIS newcomer, Skysia, felt inspired to change that. By adding delicate pace setting percussion, chest filling waves of bass, and sense-stimulating synths, the nomadic artist transforms this track into a multi-textured downtempo escape. Add a little serenity to your day by streaming Skysia’s new remix of DTO’s “Earth” below. Enjoy!
