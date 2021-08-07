ARCOS presents In the Ether

Most people are pretty familiar with the old saying, “one man’s trash is another man’s treasure,” but many don’t realize that those words are truer than they could’ve ever imagined. The show American Pickers is proof. Debuting early in 2010, American Pickers follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they travel from state to state looking for collectible items that they can either re-sale or keep for themselves. Although most of the things they find are old and have been thrown away at some point in time, they have become very valuable over time. In fact, the show’s stars have been able to bring in a small fortune during their more than 10 years on TV. Keep reading to learn how much money Frank Fritz made on American Pickers.