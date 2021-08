Sarah Ferguson believes Princess Diana would spilt her time between the UK and US to support her sons if she was still alive. The Duchess of York is convinced that the late princess, who was tragically killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, would be completely devoted to Prince William and Prince Harry, even after the latter's decision to step down as a senior working royal and live in California with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their two children - son Archie, two, and daughter Lilibet, two months.